H-E-B Will Tear Down, Renovate Its Landmark South Congress Location Starting in 2020

H-E-B says it will close its South Austin store on Oltorf Street and Congress Avenue next year, and build a brand new one on the same site. The store will close sometime later next year, the grocer says.

The chain has operated at the South Austin site since 1957. The now roughly 70,000-square-foot location will be torn down next year and construction on the new, 100,000-square-foot store is expected to start in late 2020. Once construction starts, the project should be completed within two years, H-E-B says.

H-E-B will open a temporary store at the Twin Oaks Shopping Center on the other side of Congress Avenue and Oltorf.

The grocer says the new location will have a food court, a two-level underground parking garage, murals and art installations, and a beer garden.