Hail, Lightning and Heavy Rains Move Through Central Texas

A flash flood warning is in effect for much of Central Texas until 12:15 AM Monday. Storms moving through the area could bring flooding, lightning and hail up to one inch in diameter in some areas.

Over two inches of rain and nickel sized hail had already fallen in parts of the Austin area by 8:30 PM Sunday, catching some off-guard.

BREAKING: Multiple kayakers, paddle boarders on Lady Bird Lake get caught in storms

The National Weather Service is advising anyone outside to seek shelter immediately.

The storms tonight will kick off what could be a week of rainy weather in the region. May is typically one of the rainiest months of the year. Memorial Day weekend has already seen two historic floods in Austin over the last 50 years.

