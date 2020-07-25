Hanna, First Hurricane of 2020, Brings Waves, Winds, Worries To South Texas

A South Texas region exhausted by a months-long struggle with COVID-19, drought and economic distress now turned to face one more massive challenge: Hanna, the first Atlantic hurricane of 2020. Forecasters expected the cyclone to torment the region with high winds, huge waves, widespread flooding and even tornadoes along the coast.

The National Hurricane Center, or NHC, reported Saturday that Hanna was about 85 miles southeast of Corpus Christi and was moving west at 7 mph. Aircraft sent into the storm measured maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

The tropical storm had to cross the crucial 74 mph threshold to be reclassified as a hurricane. Hanna's sustained wind strength placed it in the lowest of five hurricane categories, as defined by the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

To reach Category 2 status, weather observers would have to detect sustained winds of at least 96 mph, which may be unlikely in the time Hanna has left over warm waters.

Hanna's

forecasted track moved slightly southward, taking the hurricane from near Baffin Bay, south of Corpus Christi, through Deep South Texas and towards the U.S. Mexico border.

"On the forecast track, the center of Hanna should make landfall along the Texas coast within the hurricane warning area by late afternoon or early this evening," the NHC reported Saturday morning.

Forecasters on Saturday morning issued a hurricane warning from Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay.

"A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours," the NHC explained. "Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion."

A tropical storm warning stretched from the Barra el Mezquital in Mexico to Port Mansfield, and from Mesquite Bay, northeast of Rockport, to Sargent, southwest of Houston.

"A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours," the NHC statement added.



Hanna becomes the first Hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season! Max sustained winds are now 75 mph. #stxwx #hanna pic.twitter.com/YoPYaYKD1y— NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) July 25, 2020

The Coastal Bend

In Corpus Christi, residents sheltered in place as Hanna's wind and rain consumed the city.

Mayor Joe McComb, who oversees a city of 325,000 people, told residents that if they moved to higher ground, they should take their COVID-19 masks with them.

“Everywhere you go, keep your mask on," he said. "And if you’re in a home that is overly crowded because of conditions of everybody gathering to protect themselves from the storm, wear the mask in the house. I know that probably sounds kinda crazy, but keeping safe sounds pretty good.”

Hanna arrived in the midst of a major COVID-19 outbreak in Nueces County, near the end of a bittersweet summer that saw beaches and restaurants filled with people. The county now counts about 10,000 cases and about 125 deaths.

McComb pointed out one positive aspect of the situation: At least the storm arrived during daytime hours, when the hazards it brought with it, like flooding, could be easily detected.

Videos filmed in Corpus Christi and shared on social media showed gawkers in parks along Shoreline Boulevard or on the seawall lurching through strong winds, soaked from the steady rain or from the mist sheared off the large gray-white waves rolling in.

Other people took selfies of themselves enduring the stormy weather, with the violently choppy waters of Corpus Christi Bay serving as a backdrop for their drenched faces.



Let me tell y’all, this wind does not feel good https://t.co/PsCUAUgcHk— annierice_photo (@annierice_photo) July 25, 2020

Despite the worsening conditions, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales also remained confident and positive. She said the COVID-19 outbreak prepared residents for hurricane survival.

“We all know how to stay at home now," she said. "Well, this is Mother Nature’s stay at home order for all of us.”

Canales advised residents in flood prone communities in western and northern Nueces County to remain home through Sunday morning.

Five to ten inches of rain was possible for the Corpus Christi area and Deep South Texas, with isolated spots receiving up to 15 inches through Monday.



The Rio Grande Valley

In Hidalgo County, Judge Richard Cortez urged residents on Saturday to follow COVID-19 precautions ahead of Hanna’s landfall.

"If you must go to a community of group shelter," he said, "remember to follow the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for protecting yourself and your family from this COVID-19. Be prepared to take clean items with you."

Cortez said in a Facebook Live video Saturday morning that residents should keep soap, hand sanitizer and face masks with them.

County officials said they have help from the Red Cross for evacuations.

Hidalgo County has been a hotspot for the COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 14,000 cases reported. The county ranks sixth in the state with the most confirmed cases.

Dr. Ivan Melendez, a health officials with Hidalgo County, admitted he was worried that Hanna could further exacerbate problems and put more stress on their health care system.

“This, of course, would create unimaginable tragedy if there was significant flooding, structural damages or loss of life,” he said.

Melendez said the only positive aspect of this experience with the hurricane is that it will require residents to shelter at home. That is key, he explained, to getting the outbreak under control.

In McAllen, 1,400 residents lost power Saturday morning.

In Laredo and Webb County, close to where forecasters expected Hanna to cross into Mexico, officials took a moment from fighting the COVID-19 outbreak to address the new challenge from Mother Nature.

"Not only do we have to worry about this, but we have to worry about a tropical depression that’s hit the Gulf, and we are in preparations for that," said Ramiro Elizondo, Laredo's interim fire chief and emergency manager, early on Friday.

Elizondo and other officials said they were concerned about flooding, and they would monitor the Rio Grande and floodplains throughout the county.



Hurricane #Hanna has formed off the southern coast of Texas. Though the storm has been upgraded the impacts of very heavy rain with flash flooding, Hurricane and/or Tropical Storm force winds, minor coastal flooding, rip currents and high seas have not changed. #RGVwx #txwx #SPI pic.twitter.com/EQQwPMJUbS— NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) July 25, 2020

Laredo City Manager Robert Eads urged residents to hunker down at home to avoid straining the city’s resources.

"Just as important is ... Hanna because it affects our community," he said, "which affects our response rates as well. So when you have a huge surge in water that is just concerning at a lot of different levels."

Webb County has reported about 4,700 COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths.

In Brownsville, Cameron County officials offered sandbags to residents to protect their homes in low-lying areas from possible flooding. Officials in McAllen also handed out sandbags.

Gov. Greg Abbott reported that the state had resources on standby in anticipation of severe weather affecting the Coastal Bend, the upper Rio Grande Valley and the Texas Hill Country.

In Matamoros, Mexico, across the Rio Grande, about a thousand asylum seekers lived in tents at a migrant camp. Some have lived there for almost a year as they wait for their immigration court cases to unfold in U.S. immigration court.

A migrant at the camp who didn’t want his name used said they’re adding nylon to their tents to try to further protect themselves from the rain. He added that they’re going to elevate the tents nearest the river by putting them on top of wooden pallets.

He also said if things go bad they will hear a horn that will indicate that they need to leave the camp. An evacuation route has already been established.

San Antonio

The NHC explained on Saturday that "Hanna is expected to produce 6 to 12 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 18 inches through Sunday night in south Texas and into the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and northern Tamaulipas. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams, and isolated minor to moderate river flooding in south Texas. [Three] to 5 inches of rain is expected along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts."

It added, "A few tornadoes are possible today and overnight over parts of the lower to middle Texas coastal plain."

It was not yet known if the San Antonio region would benefit from much, if any, of the rain, considering the storm's track, which took it through Deep South Texas. The lack of rain has become all the more serious as water levels in the Edwards Aquifer continue to drop and water restrictions on area residents intensify.



Rain amounts from TS Hanna have decreased slightly across our northern counties, after the forecast track was adjusted southward over the past 24 hours. Despite lower forecast rain totals, nearly all areas should expect to see some bands of showers and storms over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/np97asgCkB— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 24, 2020

Hanna's growth into a hurricane may improve those rain chances for San Antonio. But it could also intensify the risk of storm damage in the city.

CPS said on Friday it had equipment and personnel on standby in the event of outages caused by damaged transformers and power lines, but the utility company warned that high winds could hamper efforts to restore power.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said on Friday that preparations were underway in the Alamo City to prepare shelters in case any evacuations of coastal communities took place.

“We are prepared. We’ve got several hotels coordinated in the event that we need to relieve evacuees," he explained, "but we are in the danger zone in so many ways with regard to the storm and the threat of increased transmission if we were to have a lot of activity coming here. So we’re asking everybody to be on guard.”

The National Hurricane Center also monitored Tropical Storm Gonzalo as it approached the eastern Caribbean. By Friday afternoon, its chances of becoming a hurricane had faded.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Reynaldo Leaños Jr., Joey Palacios, Dominic Anthony, Fernando Ortiz Jr. and the Texas Newsroom's Rebecca Fogel contributed to this report. Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at Brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian. Maria Mendez can be reached at Maria@tpr.org and on Twitter at @anxious_maria. She's a corps member of Report For America.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

