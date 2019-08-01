Harris County Sues Exxon Mobil A Day After Fire Breaks Out At Refinery Outside Houston

By Houston Public Media 54 minutes ago
  • Screenshot of KHOU's livestream of the fire at Exxon Mobil's Baytown refinery.
    Screenshot of KHOU's livestream of the fire at Exxon Mobil's Baytown refinery.

Harris County and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are suing Exxon Mobil for allegedly violating the Texas Clean Air Act and Texas Water Code, during a fire that broke out at the company’s oil refinery in Baytown on Wednesday.

The fire started around 11 a.m., sending smoke into the air and injuring 37 people. The unit that caught fire at the company’s Olefins plant processed light hydrocarbons, including propane and propylene.

In a complaint filed Thursday morning, Harris County attorneys accuse Exxon Mobil of “unauthorized emissions into the atmosphere,” saying multiple air pollutants including “propylene, LPG, propane, and associated products of combustion” were released.

The county wants a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction ordering the petrochemical giant to comply with the Texas Clean Air Act, Texas Water Code and Texas Administrative Code.

Exxon Mobil tweeted Wednesday morning that the fire had been extinguished, and that the Baytown complex is operating at a reduced level, while the “impacted unit has been shut down and stabilized.”

Exxon Mobil said they are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, and that air monitoring continues to show normal levels in the area.

The company also highlighted their “environmental performance”:

“Since 2005, ExxonMobil has spent nearly $1 billion on the Baytown complex to improve environmental performance. We have reduced total emissions by more than 29 percent and improved our air incident performance, including those that contribute to hydrocarbon flaring, by 76 percent.”

In 2017, U.S. District Judge David Hittner in Houstonruled against Exxon-Mobil in a pollution lawsuit filed by environmentalists, ordering the company to pay nearly $20 million for violating the Clean Air Act at its Baytown facility.

From Houston Public Media

Petrochemicals
Harris County
Exxon Mobil

Cleanup Continues Four Months After Petrochemical Fire Outside Houston

By The Associated Press Jul 22, 2019
Florian Martin / Houston Public Media

The cleanup of millions of gallons of waste and polluted water is far from over four months after a large fire burned for days at a Houston-area petrochemical storage site.

3 Big Takeaways For Texas Energy And The Environment From This Year's Legislative Session

By May 31, 2019
Wind turbines
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The 2019 legislative session saw fights over renewable energy, climate resilience and pipeline construction. Now that the dust is settling on the field of battle, what do the results tell us about Texas lawmakers' priorities for energy and the environment?

Houston Ship Channel Reopens As Cleanup Continues At Deer Park Petrochemical Facility

By Alvaro Ortiz Mar 27, 2019
Florian Martin / Houston Public Media

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is using mobile units to monitor air quality in Deer Park and its vicinity.

Fire At Petrochemical Facility Outside Houston Isn't Dangerous, Company And Texas Officials Say

By Davis Land & The Associated Press & Florian Martin Mar 18, 2019
Florian Martin / Houston Public Media

Chemicals detected from a fire at a Deep Park petrochemical storage facility do not represent a public health concern, according to the company that owns the facility.

Petrochemical Cleanup Continues As Houston Ship Channel Remains Partly Closed

By Associated Press Mar 25, 2019
Florian Martin / Houston Public Media

An emergency dike has been repaired and a fire-damaged petrochemical tank stabilized during cleanup of leaking oil products that closed part of the Houston Ship Channel, the operator of the complex said Sunday.

Exxon Pushes Carbon Tax Plan That Some Say Could Worsen Global Warming

By Oct 11, 2018
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Texas-based oil giant Exxon Mobil got some good press this week when it announced it was donating $1 million to a campaign to enact a carbon tax in the U.S. But many worry the tax proposal would not slow emissions quickly enough and could harm the environment through its legislative giveaways to the oil and gas industry. 