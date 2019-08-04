'Hate Has No Place In Our Country': President, Texas React To El Paso Shooting

  • The flag flies at half mast at the White House on Sunday.
President Donald Trump has denounced two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, saying "hate has no place in our country."

Addressing reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump said Sunday that "we're going to take care" of the problem. The president says he's been speaking to the attorney general, FBI director and members of Congress, and will be making an additional statement Monday.

He says the problem of shootings has been going on "for years and years" and "we have to get it stopped." Trump also pointed to a mental illness problem in the U.S., calling the shooters "really very seriously mentally ill."

The shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend left at least 29 people dead.

Here's what Texas lawmakers and politicians have said regarding the recent shootings:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Presidential candidate Julian Castro

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo

Rep. Veronica Escobar

Rep. Will Hurd

Hurd, who announced his decision to retire on Friday, appeared on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday to address the El Paso shooting.

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke

Rep. Mary Gonzalez

George P. Bush, Commissioner, Texas General Land Office

