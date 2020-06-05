Have You Gone To A Protest In Austin Over The Past Week? The City Wants To Test You For COVID-19.

Austin Public Health officials say people who participated in recent large gatherings — like protests against police violence — should sign up to get tested for COVID-19, even if they don’t have symptoms.

The city is expanding eligibility for people without symptoms to get tested for free at drive-thru sites.

People who want to get tested can create an account and fill out an intake form here.

“We have all seen images of people across the community participating in protests, attending concerts, and interacting with more and more people,” Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden said in an emailed statement. "We recognize the importance of the moment we are in right now. If you are engaging in protests, please take care of yourself and each other. If you have attended a gathering with more than 10 people, APH wants to ensure you and your family members remain healthy.”

The city has completed nearly 5,000 tests at its drive-thru testing site so far.

If you make an appointment to get tested, here is what the city says to expect: