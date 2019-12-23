HBCU Impact Day Initiative With Dr. Glenda Glover

By 1 hour ago

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Glenda Glover, international president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and president of Tennessee State University.

This past fall, local chapters, private donors and corporate matching dollars from across the globe helped the 111-year old service organization reach a $1 million fundraising goal.

Glover talks about the HBCU Impact Day Initiative, the importance of HBCU’s, being president of Tennessee State University and the importance of a college education.

