Health Officials Say Austin Area Needs To Lower ICU Admissions For Restrictions To Ease

By 1 hour ago
  • A field hospital is set up at the Austin Convention Center to handle coronavirus patients if hospitals in the area get overwhelmed.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Public Health is holding its weekly update on the coronavirus pandemic at 9 a.m. Friday.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette are expected to be online, answering reporters' questions.

The briefing comes a day after the area saw the average number of new hospitalizations drop below 40, a figure that could have triggered looser restrictions. Austin Public Health said the area would stay at stage 4, however, citing ICU capacity. It urged the public to continue social distancing, staying at home and wearing masks when out in public.

“Our priority has to be safety, and maintaining the highest level of public health," Escott said in a statement Thursday. "We've seen over and over again that when we rush to open things, if we don't have the appropriate protections in place, it leads to cases surging and shutting the City down again and we do not want to be in that situation moving into the fall.” 

COVID-19 Latest: Despite Drop In Hospital Average, Austin Will Stick With Stronger Restrictions

By 22 hours ago
Austin Public Health has set up an Alternate Care Site at the Austin Convention Center to take in COVID-19 patients, if needed.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, July 30. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

The City Of Austin Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis

By Jul 29, 2020
People gather in front of the Austin Police Department on May 30 to protest racism and police brutality.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

As COVID-19 hospitalizes Latino and Black people in Austin at disproportionate rates, the Austin City Council on Wednesday deemed racism a public health crisis.

Austin Health Officials Say Hospitalizations Are Leveling Off, But Facilities Are Still Stretched

By Jul 15, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus in Austin-Travis County are plateauing, local public health officials said Wednesday.

At a news briefing, Dr. Jason Pickett, the city’s alternate health authority, described the leveling off as a “glimmer of hope,” but said it’s too early to tell if that trend will continue.

Austin Officials Consider Moving Area To Highest COVID-19 Warning Level

By Jul 8, 2020
People cross the Lady Bird Lake pedestrian bridge under MoPac Expressway on July 1.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

With average daily hospitalizations in the Austin metro area ticking above a key threshold of 70 per day Tuesday, public health officials are weighing whether to recommend the region move to stage 5 of their “risk-based guidelines.” The guidelines at that stage call for closing all but essential workplaces and having even low-risk individuals avoid gatherings outside the household.