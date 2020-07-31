Health Officials Say Austin Area Needs To Lower ICU Admissions For Restrictions To Ease

Austin Public Health is holding its weekly update on the coronavirus pandemic at 9 a.m. Friday.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette are expected to be online, answering reporters' questions.

The briefing comes a day after the area saw the average number of new hospitalizations drop below 40, a figure that could have triggered looser restrictions. Austin Public Health said the area would stay at stage 4, however, citing ICU capacity. It urged the public to continue social distancing, staying at home and wearing masks when out in public.

“Our priority has to be safety, and maintaining the highest level of public health," Escott said in a statement Thursday. "We've seen over and over again that when we rush to open things, if we don't have the appropriate protections in place, it leads to cases surging and shutting the City down again and we do not want to be in that situation moving into the fall.”