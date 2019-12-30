Here Are Our Favorite KUT Photos Of 2019

By 10 minutes ago

The end of the year is here. With that in mind, we're taking a look back at some of our favorite photos from KUT's multimedia team.

January
A public viewing for Richard Overton is held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home on Jan. 11. Overton, 112, was the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. when he died Dec. 27.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Former San Antonio Mayor and head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro announces his candidacy for president on Jan. 12 in his hometown of San Antonio.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT
Landowner Andy Sansom (left) shows attorney Jacob Merkord the remnants of an old pipeline that ran through his property in Stonewall, Texas, in the early 1900s.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT
L.D. Henderson talks about working at the Brady sand plant, at his home Jan. 28.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
February
Crowds gather at a burial service for Army Spc. Hugh Bryan at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Feb. 27. The service was open to the public, as Bryan had no known next of kin.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
March

Bri Rodriguez holds her son Rocky on a break during her daily commute from Oak Hill to Del Valle on March 5.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
Migrants detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection wait inside a holding area under the El Paso del Norte International Bridge on March 29.
Credit Lynda M. González for KUT
April
Chris Sagebiel is the collections manager at UT Austin's J.J. Pickle Research Campus Vertebrate Paleontology Lab.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
June
A gas flare at an oil well in West Texas.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
Miss Juneteenth and her entourage ride on a float during Austin's Juneteenth parade in East Austin on June 15.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
A chihuahua gets a ride during the Juneteenth parade on June 15.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
Thanoon and Ayman Attar Bashi with their daughter, Aisha, at their restaurant, Pita Shack, in Pflugerville. The couple came to the U.S. from Iraq as refugees.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT
July
Joyce R. Tolbert talks about her experience living under the I-35 overpass at 8th Street near the Austin Police Department headquarters July 17.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT
A crowd waits for the colony of Mexican free-tailed bats to emerge from under Congress Avenue's Ann Richards Bridge for their nightly feeding.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
Lee Mackenzie with Austin Bat Refuge takes care of a bat named Moz on July 19 before releasing it.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
Gladys Long participates in an exercise class at Aging Is Cool, a program designed to help keep older Austinites active.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT
Brian Fleming under the Ben White Boulevard overpass near South Lamar Boulevard on July 24. The area became synonymous with homeless encampments in 2019.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT
August
Students at Highland Park Elementary get lunch on the first day of school.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT
Elizabeth Harris hugs Nadine Matthews at a memorial service for former UT Football runningback Cedric Benson on Aug. 22. Benson died in a motorcycle crash that also killed Aamna Najam, a doctoral student at UT Austin.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT
September
Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Matthew McConaughey and others pose during a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 9 for the Austin FC soccer stadium.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT
Presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren runs to the stage during a campaign rally at Auditorium Shores on Sept. 10.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT
Crowds wait to take a selfie with Elizabeth Warren at her campaign rally.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT
Earlene Williams, who faced foreclosure this year, says her trust in God is the only thing that keeps her centered throughout the process.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT
November

Sean Spitler of the White Oak High School marching band tips his hat before the UIL 3A state competition Nov. 6.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT
The White Oak High School marching band cheers after learning they made the finals Nov. 6.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT

Protesters gather outside the governor's mansion Nov. 9 to protest the scheduled execution of Rodney Reed.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT

Kami Land, Juliana Sheffield and Hazel Wiggin hold signs in support of keeping Pease Elementary School open during a school board meeting Nov. 18.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT

Alex Jones of InfoWars shouts down a Trump protester in a military-style vehicle Nov. 20 near the Apple plant in North Austin. President Trump visited the site ahead of its expansion.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT
A view of the fall foliage along Lady Bird Lake on Nov. 25.
Credit Julia Reihs / KUT

December
Austinite Robert Foster outside his Christmas lights display on 37th Street.
Credit Michael Minasi / KUT

Related Content

Our Favorite KUT Stories Of 2019

By Dec 27, 2019

Sometimes, Austin's predictable. There are issues faced by this city and our neighbors that just won't go away – issues like expansion and growth and inequity. They're bedrock-issues in any city, sure. But, in Austin, 2019 cut to the quick, exposing that bedrock.

We debated systemic inequality while the city's school district moved to shutter schools; we debated the fates of our least fortunate neighbors; and we debated the city's bedrock itself – how we want it to look and how design could help reconcile missteps of the past with the promise of a future.