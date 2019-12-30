Here Are Our Favorite KUT Photos Of 2019

Sometimes, Austin's predictable. There are issues faced by this city and our neighbors that just won't go away – issues like expansion and growth and inequity. They're bedrock-issues in any city, sure. But, in Austin, 2019 cut to the quick, exposing that bedrock.

We debated systemic inequality while the city's school district moved to shutter schools; we debated the fates of our least fortunate neighbors; and we debated the city's bedrock itself – how we want it to look and how design could help reconcile missteps of the past with the promise of a future.