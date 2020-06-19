Here's How To Celebrate And Learn About Juneteenth In Austin

KUT/KUTX host Miles Bloxson shares the history of Juneteenth with several ways you can celebrate and learn more about this important holiday.

LEARN

While President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 is recognized as the declaration that freed U.S. slaves, Confederate states didn’t recognize the Union decree. So, even after the war ended at Appomattox in April of 1865, Texan slaves weren’t freed until June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger read aloud a Union proclamation that officially ended slavery in Texas.

Learn more about this historic event and the 150-year history of Juneteenth celebrations in Texas HERE.

CELEBRATE

Friday — Stay Black And Live: A Virtual Juneteenth 2020 Festival

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center in collaboration with Six Square, Greater East Austin Youth Association, Jump On it, District 1 City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison, and the Austin Public Library will host Stay Black and Live: A Virtual Juneteenth Celebration on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Harper-Madison will kick off the event with a special message to the Austin community. This year’s festival will be hosted by NOOK Turner, founder of Jump On It, an organization dedicated to uniting youth and their families through live entertainment since 1997.

Performances from an array of musicians and poets including Riders Against the Storm, Alesia Lani, Queen Deelah, EimaraL Sol, and more will be streamed “Tiny Desk style." Check the full lineup HERE and join the raffle benefiting Greater East Austin Youth Association (G.E.Y.A) HERE.

Saturday — Black Voices: A Listening Party at The Far Out Lounge

Tune in for conversations and performances with Austin artists Magna Carda, Kalu and The Electric Joint, Torre Blake, Blackillac, Zai Sadler, Christopher Michael, and more at The Far Out Lounge located at 8504 S. Congress Ave.

The event will take place live on The Far Out Lounge outdoor stage. Capacity is limited, and masks are encouraged. Table seating only. Guests are asked to remain at their table unless using the restroom or ordering at the outdoor bar.

Doors at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets — benefiting the Austin Justice Coalition — HERE.

WATCH AND LISTEN

Friday at 4 p.m. – Old School Happy Feet Dance Party with Jon E. Dee

Three hours of the best funk, soul and R&B with longtime KUT host John L. Hanson Jr. Tune in for this one of kind music mix from a one of kind Austin DJ every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday at 7 p.m. – Special Edition of The Breaks: “No Justice, No Peace” recorded 6/8/20 & “Say Their Names” recorded 6/1/20

As part of our Juneteeth programming this Friday we’ll be airing our hip-hop show The Breaks in place of Left of the Dial from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

From 7-10 p.m. we’ll re-air their show from last week. In addition to playing a mix of local and national hip-hop and R&B in the program, hosts Confucius and Fresh share their hopes that sustained protests following George Floyd’s murder will finally generate the public pressure needed to tackle systemic racism in America.

They also discuss recent closings of music venues in Austin due to the coronavirus pandemic and what it means for the Austin music scene at large and the hip hop and R&B scenes in particular.

Then from 10-11 p.m. we’ll re-air their standalone podcast episode from June 1, “Say Their Names,” where they talk in-depth about the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Mike Ramos in Austin and the resulting protests. Plus, they share their experiences as black men in America, their frustration with systemic racism and the need for sustained solidarity from society at large, not just during times of tragedy.

Listen to The Breaks Podcast on The Apple Podcasts App, Spotify or Stitcher

Watch Austin's 2019 Juneteenth Parade

SUPPORT