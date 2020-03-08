Here's How To Help Local Businesses, Workers And Artists Affected By SXSW's Cancellation

Organizers are coming together to help small-business owners, bartenders, hospitality workers, artists and others grappling with the cancellation of South by Southwest.
The annual festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to Austin each spring, bringing money that many locals count on.
Here’s how some groups are trying to provide support:
- Banding Together: Some 70 local organizations and businesses started a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $100,000 to help affected artists, venues and events in the Red River Cultural District. They’re also trying to relocate events that no longer have venues and put on replacement shows.
- Stand With Austin: Austin Community Foundation is accepting donations for individuals and small businesses impacted by the cancellation. Both SXSW and Austin Mayor Steve Adler have encouraged people to donate to the fund.
Without SXSW, some in our community could really feel the pinch. You can help. Go out to eat, drink & listen to live music. Support the artists, businesses, and working people who make Austin special. Want to do more? Contribute here: https://t.co/IWTo5ysWH1 #StandWithAustin pic.twitter.com/kGlMWH3HBb
— Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) March 7, 2020
- T3 Thinktank: The Austin-based advertising agency organized a GoFundMe to raise money for local venues, restaurants, bars and hotels. T3 says it plans to give out the money as “surprise tips” to servers, bartenders, housekeepers, rideshare drivers and others affected by the cancellation.
- Southern Smoke Foundation: The organization made a fund called "Relief for Austin" to support people in the food and drink industry who are being affected. Businesses or individuals can apply for funds here.
- I Lost My Gig: Another group asked creatives, service industry workers and others to submit how much income they’re losing. People can donate to these individuals, which are listed on the website, via apps like Venmo and PayPal.