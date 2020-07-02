Here's A Look At The Mask Orders Issued Across Williamson County

Without a statewide order mandating face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it's up to individual jurisdictions to dictate the rules. Officials in cities across Williamson County have issued orders with slight variations.

To keep track of this patchwork, we've outlined them below:

Round Rock

Every person aged 10 and older is required to wear a face covering in commercial spaces and public places when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained.

A first-time violation of the ordinance will result in a verbal or written warning. Ensuing violations are punishable by fines starting at $200 and escalating up to $1,000.

Exceptions include instances such as when a person is exercising or when another mitigation strategy, such as plexiglass, provides adequate separation.

The ordinance went into effect Tuesday and will remain through Aug. 28.

The full emergency ordinance, passed unanimously by the City Council, can be found here.

Hutto

All commercial entities or nonprofits must develop, implement and post a health and safety policy that states employees and visitors must wear face coverings when 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.

The policy must also include mitigating measures like temperature checks or health screenings.

Failure to comply with the order will result in a fine not to exceed $1,000 for each violation.

The order went into effect Wednesday and will remain for seven days unless extended by the city.

The full disaster declaration, issued by Mayor Doug Gaul, can be found here.

Cedar Park

All commercial entities or nonprofits, not including places of worship, must require face coverings and display a notice of the requirement.

Every person over the age of 10, including employees and visitors, must wear a face covering when inside these facilities when within 6 feet of another person.

There are no civil or criminal penalties for noncompliance.

A mask is not required in some instances, like when exercising, or when someone under 13 is attending daycare or camp.

The order went into Wednesday and does not have an end date.

The full emergency order, issued by Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale, can be found here.

Leander

Employees of commercial establishments and visitors must keep a distance of at least 6 feet, but when that cannot be maintained, people should wear face coverings.

There will be no penalty for not wearing a face covering.

Exceptions include being outdoors and when eating or drinking.

The order went into Wednesday and will remain until Aug. 1.

The full order, issued by Mayor Troy Hill, can be found here.

Taylor

All businesses and commercial entities must develop and implement a health and safety policy that requires employees and visitors to wear face coverings when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained.

Peace officers, city code inspectors and the Office of the Fire Marshal are authorized to enforce this order.

Failure to comply with the order will result in a fine not to exceed $200 for each violation.

Exceptions include when engaging in physical activity outside, pumping gas or operating outdoor equipment.

The order went into effect Wednesday and will remain until July 31.

The full order, issued by Mayor Brandt Rydell, can be found here.

Georgetown

Commercial businesses are required to adopt and enforce health plans that require face coverings for staff and visitors age 10 and older when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained.

Individuals can report violations to the Georgetown Police Department. Businesses violating the order will be given a citation and fined up to $1,000 per offense.

If a business has a customer who is unwilling to abide by the order, the business can ask the person to leave. An individual who does not leave may be arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

Exceptions include when a person engaging in physical activity outside and eating or drinking.

The order goes into effect Friday. It will stay in place until the ratio of positive COVID-19 tests to all tests in the county is 7 percent or lower over a two-week average.

The full order, issued by Mayor Dale Ross, can be found here.