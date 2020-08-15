Hey, Austin, This Heat Is Not 'Normal,' But It's Starting To Feel That Way

By 5 minutes ago
  • Woman walking in heat with umbrella to shield the sun
    A woman shades herself with an umbrella while walking along South Congress Avenue.
    Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT

By the end of this weekend Austinites can expect to have sweated through more than two weeks in a row of triple digit heat.  Texas summers are supposed to be hot. But there’s nothing normal about heat waves like this one.

Temperature records for Austin go back 1898. In the first hundred years of record keeping, triple digit heat waves lasted ten days or longer only eight times. 

But since the turn of this century, there have been 14 such heat waves, including our current one.  If all you’ve known is Austin weather for the last 20 years, you’d be forgiven for thinking this kind of thing is normal, even though it really isn’t.

 “Normal” is changing.

Another way to look at the trends is not in terms of heat waves, but in the raw number of triple digit days.

Victor Murphy with the National Weather Service says meteorologists look at temperature patterns in 30 year increments to determine what a statistically “average” year might look like.

From 1971 to 2000, Austin averaged just 12 triple digit days a year. Sounds good right?

If you move ahead one decade and look at the time between 1981 to 2010, the average number of 100 degree days goes up to 18. It’s a 50% increase, and that thirty year average has kept increasing by around 50% every ten years since.

So far, Austin is averaging about 38 triple digit days a year this century, up from 12 in the latter part of the 1900s.

“If we assume a 50% increase 10 years from now, that would then become a yearly average of 42 when the new 2001-2030 normals are released,” Murphy wrote to KUT in an email.

“The current 10 year normal [of triple digit days] from 2011-2020 is indeed 42,” he added.

Can We Stop It?

Two things are causing this trend.

One is called the urban heat island effect. That's where asphalt and concrete absorb heat then radiate it back into the air. The city of Austin has programs to try to mitigate heat islands. Tree planting is one big frequently used tactic.

The other cause is global warming. No amount of tree planting in Austin will help stop that without a massive international effort to reduce greenhouse gasses. If that doesn’t happen the heat could eventually become unlivable. One report out last summer forecasted that the feels-like temperatures in Austin could start to surpass 127 degrees by midcentury if world governments fail to do anything.

Tags: 
Heat
Weather

Related Content

COVID-19 Precautions Have Left Homeless Austinites With Fewer Places To Escape The Heat

By Jul 22, 2020
Charlton Schrieber cools off on a July afternoon.
Mose Buchele / KUT

Ask people camped on Cesar Chavez Street by the Terrazas Branch Library how it’s going, and you won’t be surprised by the answer.

“It’s hot, very hot,” says a man named George, who didn’t want to give his last name.

This Was Austin's Hottest September Ever Recorded. And It Wasn't Even Close.

By Sep 30, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Mention the year 2011 to any Austinite who lived here then, and expect to get an earful. It was the hottest year recorded in Austin's history – so hot and so dry that living through it has become a kind of shared trauma for many.

Trees Are Key To Fighting Urban Heat — But Cities Keep Losing Them

By & Sep 4, 2019

Annie Haigler steps out of her home in Louisville, Ky., pulling a handkerchief out of her pocket to dab sweat off her forehead. She enjoys sitting on her porch, especially to watch the sunrise. She has always been a morning person.

But as the day progresses, the heat can be unbearable for her. On summer days like this, when highs reach into the 90s, the lack of trees in her neighborhood is hard for Haigler to ignore.

"That's what I'm accustomed to trees doing: They bring comfort. You don't notice it, you don't think about it. But they bring comfort to you," she says.

When Temperatures Rise, So Do Health Problems

By Clayton Dalton Aug 24, 2019

A little Shakespeare came to mind during a recent shift in the Boston emergency room where I work.

"Good Mercutio, let's retire," Romeo's cousin Benvolio says. "The day is hot, the Capulets abroad, and, if we meet, we shall not 'scape a brawl."

It was hot in Boston, too, and people were brawling. The steamy summer months always seem to bring more than their fair share of violence.

But the ER was full of more than just brawlers. Heart attacks, strokes, respiratory problems — the heat appeared to make everything worse.