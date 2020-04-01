Historically Black Colleges And Universities’ Contributions To The NFL With Dr. Derrick E. White

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Derrick E. White, associate professor of history and African American and Africana studies at the University of Kentucky and author of Blood, Sweat and Tears: Jake Gaither, Florida A&M, and the History of Black College Football.

White talks about black college football during Jim Crow segregation, how these programs transformed African American communities, college football at Florida A&M University, Coach Jake Gaither and how these programs faced challenges when majority institutions began recruiting African American athletes.