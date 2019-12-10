House Democrats Expected To Unveil Articles Of Impeachment Tuesday

By 7 minutes ago
  • Mist rolls over the U.S. Capitol dome early Monday before a House Judiciary Committee hearing.
    Mist rolls over the U.S. Capitol dome early Monday before a House Judiciary Committee hearing.
    Patrick Semansky / AP
Originally published on December 10, 2019 7:07 am

House Democrats will unveil articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday morning, 77 days after they launched a formal inquiry into his withholding of aid to Ukraine and request to investigate a political rival.

Leaders of the House investigating committees are expected to announce the articles at 9 a.m. ET, according to two Democratic aides.

Watch the press conference live here.

It is unclear exactly what — 0r how many — articles of impeachment Democrats will bring. In a House Judiciary hearing last week, lawmakers heard arguments for and against a number of potential articles: abuse of power and bribery, obstruction of Congress and obstruction of justice.

After it finalizes the articles, the Judiciary Committee is expected to send them to the full House for a vote on whether to impeach the president.

"The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week, announcing that Democrats were moving forward with impeachment against President Trump.

The move to draft articles of impeachment comes after the House Intelligence Committee heard lengthy testimony — first closed-door, then in public — from current and former officials. In its 300-page report released last week, the committee argued that Trump abused his office and pressured Ukraine to open investigations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter for Trump's own political benefit.

In a House Judiciary Committee hearing Monday, lawyers for House Democrats presented evidence they say shows the president has abused his power, obstructed Congress and should be removed from office.

"President Trump's persistent and continuing effort to coerce a foreign country to help him cheat to win an election is a clear and present danger to our free and fair elections and to our national security," committee lawyer Daniel Goldman said.

Meanwhile, House Republicans have sharply dismissed the inquiry as political and criticized its process. "At the end of the day, all this is about is a clock and a calendar," said Rep. Doug Collins, the lead Republican on the panel, "and they can't get over the fact that Donald J. Trump is president of the United States, and they don't think they have a candidate who can beat him."

The White House has rejected offers from Democrats to participate in the inquiry, blocked officials from testifying and refused to turn over documents. White House lawyer Pat Cipollone has called the inquiry "completely baseless" and unfair.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Impeachment

Related Content

In Impeachment Hearing, Democrats Argue Trump Actions Are 'Clear And Present Danger'

By Dec 9, 2019

Updated at 6:51 p.m. ET

Democrats in the House took the next step toward impeachment on Monday with the presentation of what they call the evidence of President Trump's improper conduct in the Ukraine affair.

"President Trump's persistent and continuing effort to coerce a foreign country to help him cheat to win an election is a clear and present danger to our free and fair elections and to our national security," said Daniel Goldman, the Democratic staff counsel who presented the Democrats' case in the Judiciary Committee hearing.

Trump Administration Says It Won't Comply With Impeachment Inquiry

By Oct 8, 2019

Updated at 8:45 p.m. ET

The White House will not participate in Congress' ongoing impeachment inquiry, it said Tuesday, stepping up a political and legal standoff between the executive and legislative branches of government.

In a blistering eight-page letter to Democratic congressional leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House counsel Pat Cipollone repeatedly mocked the Democrats' process.

Judiciary Committee Takes Up Impeachment In Hearing With Legal Scholars

By Dec 4, 2019

Updated at 6:40 p.m. ET

Wednesday marked the beginning of a new phase in House Democrats' efforts to impeach President Trump.

What members called the fact-finding portion of the process is complete, so the House Judiciary Committee began assessing what action to take and what articles of impeachment to draft, if it decides to draft them.

Impeachment Hearings Wrap As Fiona Hill Slams GOP's 'Fictional' Ukraine Account

By Nov 21, 2019

Updated at 4:40 p.m. ET

Fiona Hill, who served as the top Russia expert on the National Security Council before resigning last summer, criticized Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee for advancing theories that Ukraine, and not Russia, interfered with the 2016 presidential election.

Testifying on the third and final day of impeachment hearings before the panel this week, Hill said, "I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests."