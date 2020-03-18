Houston VA Hospital Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

An employee at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, according to the center. 

In response, the Houston VA says it will conduct most of its non-urgent care virtually over the next several days, through telephone, email or its online VA Video Connect app. 

The hospital has also postponed all elective surgeries and procedures, though it remains open for care. 

To date, the hospital says no veterans have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Houston VA medical center is the primary healthcare provider for more than 113,000 veterans in southeast Texas. It also serves two vulnerable populations: spinal-cord injury patients through its 40-bed Spinal Cord Injury Center and seniors through its 141-bed VA nursing home. 

The hospital says the employee is in home isolation and that they’re in the process of identifying and notifying people they may have had contact with. 

The medical center continues to screen veterans and staff who enter the building, including a temperature check. No visitors are allowed at this time, and the VA encourages veterans to call before coming in for an appointment

