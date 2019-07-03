How To Celebrate July Fourth In Downtown Austin With '100,000 Of Your Closest Friends'

The Austin Symphony's July Fourth concert and fireworks show is set to begin at 8:30 Thursday night. Here's what you need to know to get there in one piece.

The show, officially the H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks — is encouraging people to come out and spend the Fourth "with 100,000 of your closest friends" on the grassy lawn of Vic Mathias Shores. If this is your first year going, bring your walking shoes.

The symphony, which — along with its sponsors — pays for the fireworks show, has a few tips for getting to the best viewing spots: First, don't try to park south of Lady Bird Lake in the downtown area. Lamar Boulevard, Barton Springs Road and Riverside Drive will be packed with cars.

The Congress Avenue bridge and parts of Cesar Chavez Street will close to traffic Thursday night. Riverside Drive through Vic Mathias Shores will be closed from 9 a.m. until midnight.

The Bouldin Creek neighborhood, just south of the park, will have parking restrictions in place. Only residents will be allowed to enter some neighborhood streets.

Street Closures

Free Parking And CapMetro Rides

Here's the good news: Free parking is available at state garages A, B, F, G and Lot 18, on Trinity between 13th Street and 17th Street near Waterloo Park, and at the state lots on the corner of MLK & Trinity and MLK & Brazos.

Capital Metro is offering free rides for all of its services after 5 p.m. The transit agency is also providing Saturday-level bus service for the holiday, operating MetroRapid routes 801 and 803 until 2:30 a.m. Plan your Cap Metro ride using the trip planner.

AAA is offering a free Tipsy Tow service as a last resort for drivers trying to get home safely. You can call 1-800-AAA-HELP to get a free tow to your home or hotel at a distance of up to 10 miles. The service will be available from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

And some more good news: As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service is forecasting partly cloudy weather Thursday night following 20% rain and thunderstorm chances earlier in the day. The high Thursday will be near 92 degrees.

Keep Your Pets Safe At Home

"Fireworks are fun for humans, but not for pets," the Austin Animal Center said this week. Do not bring your pets to the fireworks celebration downtown.

If you're planning on leaving your pet at home, the center recommends leaving on the TV or radio to provide a distraction, closing the curtains or blinds, making sure your pets get plenty of exercise before dark and checking your fencing to make sure they can't escape.

You can get your pet a free microchip and ID tag at the animal center, located at 7201 Levander Loop in East Austin, every day between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Read more pet safety tips for the Fourth of July at AustinPetsAlive.org.