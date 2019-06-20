How Praise Motivates Change

By 1 hour ago

KUT's Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the role of praise in motivating change.

Tags: 
Two Guys On Your Head

Related Content

Why Should You Say 'Thank You'?

By Jun 15, 2019

KUT's Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about when and why to say "thank  you."

Building Effective Mentorships

By Jun 10, 2019

Mentorships can be helpful if they are set up well. Yet, as Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke point out in this episode of Two Guys on Your Head, so often they're not.

The Psychology Of Advice

By May 31, 2019

In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology of giving and taking advice.

What's The Difference Between Happiness And Joy?

By May 17, 2019

We might think the idea of happiness and joy are interchangeable, but as Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke discuss on this episode Two Guys on Your Head they are very different.

Creating Space For Joy In Your Life

By May 10, 2019

What is joy? That is the question that prompted this week's edition of Two Guys on Your Head with Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke.

You might understand the concept of joy, but when it comes to the psychology of joy, the more know, the better equipped you are to experience more joy in your daily life.