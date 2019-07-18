How Texas Fits Into Trump's HIV Eradication Plan

By Kristen Cabrera 1 minute ago
  • The White House on World AIDS Day in 2012
    The White House on World AIDS Day in 2012
    Lawrence Jackson/The White House (Public Domain)

From Texas Standard:

This week, several federal officials, including the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, met with health workers in Austin to talk about a strategy for combatting HIV. It’s part of the Trump administration’s larger plan to significantly reduce the number of new infections of the virus over the next 10 years. The president wants to start that effort by spending $291 million in the next fiscal year.

Paul Scott, CEO of AIDS Services of Austin, participated in the meetings, and says the goal might seem ambitious but it’s possible. One reason is that people are less likely to pass on the virus if they stick to their medication regimen. But there’s also more preventive options these days.

“It’s called PrEP – preexposure prophylaxis medication, and people who are negative can take that medication and also prevent themselves from contracting HIV if they’re having unprotected sex,” Scott says.

The CDC came to Texas specifically because of its public health programs devoted to HIV.

“Texas has really committed … getting [people] care, finding out they’re positive, getting them care and linking them in to medication and services,” Scott says.

Scott also says Texas has a high number of people infected with HIV.

“There’s kind of this double-edged sword in terms of, we continue to have infections but we also have a good system of care,” Scott says.

The U.S. has hotspots for HIV infection, and several of them are in Texas. The state also ranks high nationwide for new infections. Scott says Latinx folks and African Americans are disproportionately affected, not only in Texas but nationwide.

“That’s where the greatest impact is, and where the work needs to happen,” Scott says. “To make sure we have additional resources to get people first of all tested, and then get connected into care.”

Scott says there are many reasons why certain communities are more affected by HIV than others, including so-called social determinants of health – things like a lack of access to quality housing, food or transportation. He says reasons can also be cultural, like stigma and attitudes toward sexuality.

As for the over $290 million the president has requested, Scott says that money will be divided over 48 jurisdictions, including Travis County in Texas.

Written by Caroline Covington.

Tags: 
AIDS

Related Content

Travis County Included In Federal Plan To Address Growing Number Of HIV Cases

By Jul 16, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUT

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met with other health care leaders in Austin on Tuesday to discuss the need for "disruptive" strategies to address the growing number of HIV infections in Central Texas.

Rural Texans With HIV Or AIDS Face Stigma, And Limited Care Options

By Rachel Taube & Michael Marks Aug 23, 2018
US Army Corps of Engineers/Flickr

From Texas Standard:

Texas has the fourth highest rate of HIV and AIDS in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of the 86,000 Texans with these conditions live in urban areas, where there’s better access to medical care and a greater chance of avoiding the stigma that can come with a positive diagnosis. But for Texans with HIV or AIDS who live in smaller towns, finding medical care – and human compassion – can be much more difficult.