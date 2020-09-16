'I Am Vanessa Guillen Act Of 2020' Introduced In The U.S. House

By TPR Staff 1 hour ago
Originally published on September 16, 2020 3:33 pm

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers introduced the “I am Vanessa Guillen Act” on Wednesday.

The legislation was inspired by the Fort Hood soldier who was killed by a fellow soldier in April. Her body wasn't found for months.

Guillen's family believes her murder was tied to sexual harassment allegations she made, prior to her disappearance.

Houston Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, explained that the “‘I am Vanessa Guillen Act of 2020’ is a transformative piece of legislation that has saved lives and help keep our women and men of the Armed Services safe.”

The bill, among other measures and reforms, would create a confidential reporting system for sexual harassment in the military.

I Am Vanessa Guillen Act of 2020 by Texas Public Radio on Scribd

In a statement, Don Christensen, a former Air Force prosecutor and president of Protect Our Defenders, a group dedicated to ending rape and sexual assault in the U.S. military, celebrated the legislation's passage.

“The Pentagon deliberately misled Congress to stop fundamental reform seven years ago," he wrote. "Ever since then it’s been empty promises and inaction, as our military loses its best and brightest and more families suffer unnecessarily. We need real reform that lasts long after the national spotlight fades. The I Am Vanessa Guillén Act is long overdue."

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, explained in a statement Wednesday that the bill would come to the House floor for a vote soon.

“Justice is needed for Vanessa, and for the many servicemembers facing an epidemic of sexual harassment and assault in our armed forces, too often in the shadows," she said. "Congress will not stop until we have finally, fully ended this epidemic – in the military, in the workplace, and in all places.”

Guillen was killed by a fellow soldier on April 22 during her time at Fort Hood. She was missing for about two months before her mutilated body was found near the base.

Guillen’s family said the man who killed her had sexually harassed her in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. But Army officials maintained they found no evidence of that.

Guillen’s death sparked a #MeToo movement throughout the military. Veterans and active duty soldiers have used #IAmVanessaGuillen to share accounts of being raped, sexually assaulted and sexually harassed in the military, adding that their attackers have seen few, if any, repercussions.

Sascha Cordner, Carson Frame and Jolene Almendarez contributed to this report.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Copyright 2020 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.

Tags: 
Vanessa Guillen
Fort Hood

Related Content

The Texas Senate Hispanic Caucus Wants An Investigation Into Fort Hood

By Aug 29, 2020
A rally was held for Vannessa Guillen in East Austin on July 12.
Michael Minasi / KUT

A dozen Texas Senate members are reupping their request for a congressional investigation into the Fort Hood military base after a soldier was found dead earlier this week, becoming at least the ninth person stationed at the Killeen post to have been found dead this year, according to officials and media reports.

Army Names Independent Panel In Fort Hood Review, Following Vanessa Guillen Killing

By Jul 30, 2020

The U.S. Army on Thursday named its five-person civilian panel that will conduct a review of the culture at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, following the death and dismemberment of a 20-year-old soldier who had been stationed at the base.

"The Army is committed to taking care of our Soldiers, civilians, families, and Soldiers for life, and this independent review will explore the current command climate and culture at Fort Hood," Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said in a statement.

Fort Hood Soldier's Remains Are Found At A Nearby Lake

By Jul 22, 2020

Police are investigating the death of a Fort Hood soldier whose body was found at a nearby lake — the third service member from the Texas base to be found dead in the past month.

Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, was found unresponsive on July 17 in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake, according to the Fort Hood Press Center. His death is currently being investigated by the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Hundreds Demand 'Justice For Vanessa' At East Austin Rally

By Jul 12, 2020
Uriel Guillen speaks during a march and rally In East Austin on Sunday for his cousin, Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who is believed to have been killed by a fellow Fort Hood soldier.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Hundreds of people marched in East Austin on Sunday to honor Vanessa Guillén, the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who is believed to have been killed by another soldier in April. Her death, and the fact that she reportedly suffered harassment during her service, has sparked protest over the treatment of women in the military.

Vanessa Guillen Remains Identified By Army Investigators, Lawyer Says

By Jul 5, 2020

Updated at 9:26 p.m. ET on Monday

More than two months after Spc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen at Fort Hood in Texas, Army investigators identified her remains, her family's lawyer Natalie Khawam told NPR on Sunday.

"On July 3rd, the Army called me to confirm that the bones, hair and other remains found belong to Vanessa Guillen," Khawam said in an email. "We are at a loss for words. This should never have happened. Our country has lost a beautiful young soldier because the system is broken."