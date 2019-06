We're celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month by highlighting people who have moved to Austin from all over the world.

Iba Thiam, an actor and chef, was born in Senegal and came to Austin 14 years ago. He says he realized America was going to be his home when he started having kids.

He tells KUT what he misses about Senegal and what he appreciates about being in America. Listen:

