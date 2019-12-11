With Initial Vote, Austin Is One Step Closer To Adopting A New Land Code.

By 32 seconds ago
  • A map of the proposed land development code.
    The City of Austin holds an information session at the Central Library for residents to learn about the proposed development code in October.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin City Council took an initial vote Wednesday to finalize a new version of the city’s land development code, which are the rules determining what can be built across the city and where.

The vote was split 7-4, with Council Members Leslie Pool, Alison Alter, Kathie Tovo and Ann Kitchen voting against the code rewrite. This signals the beginning of the end of a nearly eight-year and $12 million journey to rewrite the rules.

"Change is hard, changing systems is hard, but I'm really proud of our council," Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza said before the vote.

The council has two more votes to take before the code is adopted, which is expected to happen in March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags: 
Land Development Code
Austin City Council

Related Content

Austin Housing Advocate Says Land Code Rewrite Is An Improvement, But Could Be Stronger

By 9 hours ago
A row of houses in Austin.
Jon Shapley for KUT

An affordable housing advocate says the city's rewrite of the land development code would boost affordable housing, but there's room to do more.

White Homeowners Dominate Input Over Austin's Land Code Rewrite. One Group Is Trying To Change That.

By Dec 9, 2019
Residents fill Austin City Hall.
Julia Reihs / KUT

More than 100 people sat in Austin City Hall chambers just past 10 a.m. on Saturday, gearing up to share their thoughts about the city’s rewrite of its land development code. Council Member Alison Alter, who represents part of Northwest Austin, took a photo from her seat on the dais and posted it to Twitter, writing: “This is what democracy looks like.”

Austin Has Talked Enough About The New Land Code, Adler Says, It's Time To Act

By Dec 6, 2019
Austin Mayor Steve Adler sits in a KUT studio before an interview with KUT's Jennifer Stayton last year.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Austin City Council is moving closer to a vote on a comprehensive rewrite of the city's land development code, which regulates how we use land and build things in Austin. For years, there have been arguments and misunderstandings about just what those rules would mean for the city.

TELL US: What Are Your Questions About Austin's Proposed New Land Development Code?

By KUT Staff Nov 22, 2019
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Have you heard of Austin's land development code?

You're not alone if the answer is no. The code basically lays out all the rules for what can be built where. It determines how the city grows — and what it will look like in the future. For instance, it governs whether you or your neighbor can build a duplex on your property or how tall a building can be.