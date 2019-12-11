With Initial Vote, Austin Is One Step Closer To Adopting A New Land Code.

The Austin City Council took an initial vote Wednesday to finalize a new version of the city’s land development code, which are the rules determining what can be built across the city and where.

The vote was split 7-4, with Council Members Leslie Pool, Alison Alter, Kathie Tovo and Ann Kitchen voting against the code rewrite. This signals the beginning of the end of a nearly eight-year and $12 million journey to rewrite the rules.

"Change is hard, changing systems is hard, but I'm really proud of our council," Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza said before the vote.

The council has two more votes to take before the code is adopted, which is expected to happen in March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.