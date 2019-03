On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Kimmie Horne, an international jazz vocalist, model and actress.

When you hear Horne sing, you know she was born to be a jazz singer. She’s a descendant of the legendary songstress Lena Horne and the niece of the great singer/songwriter Cleveland Horne of the Fantastic Four.

Horne talks about the influence Detroit had on her becoming a singer, the jazz festival she started, being a spokesperson and her new CD.