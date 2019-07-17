Join KUT For Drinks, Bingo And A Democratic Presidential Debate!

The second round of Democratic presidential primary debates are coming up. But instead of watching the next one home alone, why not make it a party?

Join KUT, The Riveter and GoodPolitics for a debate watch party! Bring friends or come solo to mingle and enjoy delicious treats, drinks and clever games (like debate bingo!). And watch the debate, too, of course. KUT’s Political Reporter Ashley Lopez and Senior Editor Ben Philpott will be on hand to talk a little politics and answer your questions about the primary.

Join us July 30 starting at 6 p.m. at The Riveter Austin at 1145 W. Fifth.

Get tickets here.

___________________________________

The Riveter is a co-working space and community platform built by woman for everyone.

GoodPolitics is a civic activation organization dedicated to taking the barrier to entry out of getting involved in politics by throwing fun parties in inclusive spaces. We're here to build strong communities, better candidates, and good politics all across the state of Texas.