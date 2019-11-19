Join us for the Annual KUT and KUTX Holiday Sing-Along, Dec. 7

AUSTIN, Texas – Nov. 19, 2019 – KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR Station, and KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience, invite the community to kick off the holidays at the annual Holiday Sing-Along at the Texas Capitol, the Downtown Holiday Stroll and tree lighting, a series of free, family friendly events, on Saturday, Dec. 7.

KUT and KUTX’s biggest community event of the year brings together Austinites from all walks of life through the power of song. At 6 p.m., guests will gather on the south steps of the Capitol to sing carols led by KUTX 98.9 music hosts John Aielli and Elizabeth McQueen. Rusty on the lyrics to “The Twelve Days of Christmas”? Sing-Along attendees receive a commemorative songbook.

The Sing-Along culminates with the countdown to the lighting of the downtown tree at 11th St. and Congress Ave. The tree will remain lit through the holiday season and feature a programmed light show at the top and bottom of every hour and holiday songs by local musicians.

The Sing-Along started in the early 1980s when Aielli, an accomplished vocalist, gathered with friends and fans to sing carols in the Capitol Rotunda, which features exceptional acoustics. Over the years, the Sing-Along outgrew the rotunda and moved outside to the Capitol steps. In 2002, KUT collaborated with the Downtown Austin Alliance to combine the Sing-Along with the Downtown Austin Alliance’s tree lighting and Downtown Holiday Stroll.

The Downtown Holiday Stroll, a free family-friendly event presented by the Downtown Austin Alliance, features live music performances, a holiday market with local artisan vendors, photos with Santa, a kids play area, local food trucks and more. The festivities start at 5 p.m. and continue through 10 p.m.

DETAILS

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 5-9 p.m.

5 p.m. Downtown Holiday Stroll and live music begin

6 p.m. Sing-Along begins

7 p.m. Tree lighting

10 p.m. Downtown Holiday Stroll ends

Where: The Sing-Along takes place on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol (11th St. and Congress Ave.). The tree is stationed at the south gates of the Capitol lawn on Congress Ave. Downtown Holiday Stroll will take place along Congress Ave. from 11th St. to 9th St.

Note to editors: Representatives from the Downtown Austin Alliance, KUT and KUTX are available for interviews in the weeks before, as well as during the event. Visuals include crowds of people singing, Austinites participating in events, children’s activities, lighting of the tree, Austin musicians performing and more.

Photos from the 2018 Sing-Along are available for download.

###

Media contacts:

Erin Geisler, for KUT 90.5 and KUTX 98.9

512-475-8071 or 512-422-1886 (mobile)

Elizabeth Christian Public Relations

Lia Truitt or Candice Honaker for the Downtown Austin Alliance

512-472-9599