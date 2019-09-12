Join Us For A Discussion About Texas Politics (And A Pool Party!) At The Austin Motel

Join KUT and Good Politics at Austin Motel on Tuesday, September 17, at 6:30pm in the courtyard and poolside as we share Lone Stars and hear from local leaders unpack what is actually going on in Texas politics — from new laws passed at the state Capitol this year to the possibility of Texas being a swing state in 2020.

But what does all of that actually mean for us?

Join in for a wide-ranging conversation with KUT’s Ashley Lopez, along with elected officials and others to talk about:

Big takeaways from the 2019 Texas Legislative session

What is actually happening down on our southern border?

Is Texas really a swing state?

Who’s running against Senator John Cornyn and what do they stand for?

Austin’s Congressional races heating up

How are Presidential candidates from Texas, Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke, doing?

You don’t need to have any prior knowledge on in order to attend. We're here to learn and to have fun and to take advantage of half-off Austin Motel pool passes together.

We’ll kick off the evening with a panel in the courtyard followed by cocktails, poolside.

This event is free and open to the public, pool passes are available for purchase at a discounted rate of $10.

RSVP here.