Join Us For A Live Conversation About The Coronavirus Pandemic With Austin Mayor Steve Adler

By 59 minutes ago
  • Murals adorn boarded-up businesses along Sixth Street. Businesses across the city were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
    Murals adorn boarded-up businesses along Sixth Street. Businesses across the city were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

Join KUT on Monday at 11 a.m. for a live conversation with Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

Adler is expected to release new public health orders before the current ones expire Friday night.

KUT's Morning Edition host Jennifer Stayton will talk with Adler about how the city is implementing Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening orders, see what’s being done to expand testing and contact tracing in Austin, and ask some of your questions about the city’s response to the pandemic.

The conversation will be streamed on Facebook Live and on KUT.org. You can submit a question in the form below, or ask it during the conversation in the comments section of the Facebook Live video.

 

_

 

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Steve Adler
Greg Abbott

Related Content

COVID-19 Live Updates: Abbott Eliminates Jail Time As Punishment For Coronavirus Order Violators

By 8 hours ago
A closed sign is placed on a business in Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Thursday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Wednesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin Public Health Promises 'All Necessary Resources' After Nursing Home COVID-19 Cases And Deaths

By May 6, 2020
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

At least 335 positive COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths have been reported among staff and residents of Austin-area nursing homes and long-term care facilities. But testing levels remain low, and health officials say they don't have a good estimate of how many tests would be needed for that entire population.

Pools In Texas Are Allowed To Reopen Friday. Is It Safe To Go Back In The Water? Well ... Maybe?

By 23 hours ago
Garrison Pool in South Austin
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Pools are among the facilities allowed to reopen Friday under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order loosening restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

For its part, the City of Austin is still considering when it will reopen city pools.