Join Us For A Live Conversation About The Coronavirus Pandemic With Austin Mayor Steve Adler

Join KUT on Monday at 11 a.m. for a live conversation with Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

Adler is expected to release new public health orders before the current ones expire Friday night.

KUT's Morning Edition host Jennifer Stayton will talk with Adler about how the city is implementing Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening orders, see what’s being done to expand testing and contact tracing in Austin, and ask some of your questions about the city’s response to the pandemic.

The conversation will be streamed on Facebook Live and on KUT.org. You can submit a question in the form below, or ask it during the conversation in the comments section of the Facebook Live video.

