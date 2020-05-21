Join Us For 'Now What?', A Livestreamed Interview Series About What's Next In The COVID-19 Pandemic

What do you want to know about the search for a COVID-19 vaccine?

Join KUT’s Jennifer Stayton for a discussion with Jason McLellan, an associate professor of molecular bioscience at UT Austin, about how vaccines are developed and learn more about the search for one for the new coronavirus.

The event is Wednesday, May 27, at noon.

This is the first episode in our series, Now What? – livestreamed events, in partnership with UT and the Dell Medical School, focusing on what comes next as we grapple with what the coronavirus pandemic means for our lives now and in the future.

Each week, KUT reporters will talk with leading scientists, researchers and thinkers from across the university about what we need to know about COVID-19 moving forward.

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live and available later on YouTube, via podcast and at KUT.org.