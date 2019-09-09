Judge Blocks Trump's Rule For Asylum Seekers On Southern Border

By 1 minute ago
  • Migrants from Honduras apprehended by Border Patrol
    Migrants from Honduras are apprehended after crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S., looking for asylum.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

A federal district judge has reissued a nationwide block of a White House rule aimed at denying asylum to immigrants who didn’t first seek refuge apply in another country before reaching the United States.

The rule change was first announced in July as a way to discourage Central American and other immigrants from requesting asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border — it would require immigrants from Guatemala, for example, to seek asylum in Mexico rather than the U.S.. San Francisco-based federal judge Jon Tigar halted the policy soon after it was announced, but a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals later ruled the ban could only take effect in Arizona and California, which allowed the policy to be implemented in Texas and New Mexico.

Monday’s ruling means the ban is now also in effect in Texas and New Mexico.

“The court recognized there is grave danger facing asylum-seekers along the entire stretch of the southern border,” American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt said in a statement Monday.

The plaintiffs — East Bay Sanctuary Covenant, Al Otro Lado, Innovation Law Lab and the Central American Resource Center — had urged Tigar to revisit the issue and in a filing last month, the ACLU argued the partial ban makes little sense because the asylum system is so decentralized.

Tigar said in his Monday ruling that a nationwide block was necessary.

“While nationwide injunctions are not the ‘general rule,’ they are appropriate 'where such breadth [is] necessary to remedy a plaintiff’s harm,' ” he wrote. “This is such a case.”

The United States has a third-country agreement with Canada, which has agreed to accept asylum seekers before they reach the U.S. border. The Trump administration signed a similar deal with Guatemala in July, but that country’s incoming president, Alejandro Giammattei, said the agreement needed to be ratified by both countries’ congresses before it could take effect, Reuters reported.

Immigration attorneys have argued for months that Mexico isn’t a safe third country due to increasing cartel violence. Migrants, specifically those from Central America and Cuba, have said they are easy prey for Mexican criminals when they're forced to seek asylum in Mexico or must wait in that country for a chance to enter the U.S.

Other recent Trump policies have made thousands of immigrants wait across the border for weeks or months; many are waiting to request asylum, while others have made a request and are waiting for their cases to be heard by a U.S. immigration judge.

_____________________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
Immigration
Asylum

Related Content

New Facilities For Migrant Children Slated For Texas

By Aug 27, 2019
Courtesy of Southwest Key

Texas Health and Human Services has confirmed that applications have come in for two new shelters that would hold migrant youth who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without a guardian.  

The unaccompanied minor facilities are slated for the Rio Grande Valley, in McAllen and Los Fresnos. 

New Trump Policy Would Permit Indefinite Detention Of Migrant Families, Children

By Aug 21, 2019

Updated at 3:34 p.m. ET

The Trump administration has announced it is ending a federal court agreement that limits how long migrant families with children can be detained.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan outlined the new policy Wednesday, which replaces the Flores settlement agreement.

That's been a longtime target of immigration hard-liners in the Trump administration, who contend the settlement has acted as a lure to families in Central America.

Low-Income Texas Immigrants Could Soon Have To Choose Between Benefits And A Green Card

By Aug 12, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Trump administration is closer to banning some low-income, legal immigrants who are relying on public services like food stamps from legally entering the United States.

Trump Administration Moves To Speed Up Deportations With Expedited Removal Expansion

By Jul 22, 2019

The Trump administration announced on Monday it is expanding fast-track deportation regulations to include the removal of undocumented immigrants who cannot prove they have been in the U.S. continuously for two years or more.