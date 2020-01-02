Julián Castro Drops Bid For Democratic Nomination In 2020

  • Julián Castro speaks at a rally at Cheer Up Charlies in Austin on June 28, 2019.
    Julián Castro speaks at a rally at Cheer Up Charlies in Austin on June 28, 2019.
    Michael Minasi for KUT

Julián Castro, the former U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama and mayor of San Antonio, announced Thursday morning he is dropping out of the race for the presidency.

Castro made the announcement in a video message on Twitter, recapping key moments from his campaign.

"I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together," Castro said in the tweet. "I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight."

Throughout his bid, Castro struggled to gain traction in national polls, but predicted he would see a surge after performances on the national debate stages – one that didn't materialize as his campaign wore on.

Castro was the only Latino running for the Democratic nomination ­– a field of candidates that was the most diverse in history.

In October, signaling a dire financial situation for his campaign, Castro said he needed to raise $800,000 by the end of the month to stay in the race, after failing to qualify for the last Democratic presidential debate. Still, Castro continued fundraising, raising $360,000 after Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the race in December, but the effort ultimately wasn't enough.

Castro's departure comes weeks ahead of the Iowa caucus in February.

This is a developing story.

