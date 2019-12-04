Kamala Harris' Withdrawal From The Presidential Race Could Help Julián Castro

By Rhonda Fanning 4 minutes ago
  • Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro.
    Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT

From Texas Standard:

On Tuesday, the last Texan in the presidential race, Julián Castro, lamented about the dwindling number of presidential candidates of color vying for the Democratic nomination. Kamala Harris had just suspended her bid, and Castro chastised the media for contributing to candidates of color leaving the race. Ironically, the comment seemed to motivate donors to support Castro's flagging campaign, leading to a better-than-normal day of fundraising for the former San Antonio mayor.  

Sonia Garcia is a professor of political science at St. Mary's University in San Antonio, and says Castro criticized the media for applying different standards to Harris, an African American woman, and other candidates. She says the media criticized Harris for not having a clear message, and for flip-flopping. Garcia doesn't believe those narratives are accurate.

"It's no surprise that women, especially women of color, are treated [with] a different standard – unlike men, unlike white women," Garcia says. "So there's this extra scrutiny placed on women of color."

Garcia says Harris enjoyed acclaim and high poll numbers for a time after the first Democratic debate. But later, she says the media started using a double standard to evaluate her performance. She says Castro, who is Latino, also experienced something of a double standard when it came to media coverage.

Garcia says the departure of candidates of color means there are fewer candidates who represent voters of color. But, she expects Castro, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, to benefit from Harris' withdrawal. 

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Tags: 
Julián Castro
Kamala Harris
2020 Presidential Election

Related Content

WATCH: 'I Have To Ask You This': Julián Castro Pressed By Immigration Activist, Rancher

By & Oct 4, 2019
Julian Castro
Michael Minasi for KUT

What do you want to ask the 2020 presidential candidates?

Off Script, a new NPR series about presidential hopefuls, gives voters the chance to sit down with candidates and get answers to their questions.

WATCH: Beto O'Rourke Wants To Ban, Confiscate Some Guns. Texas Voters Want Details.

By & Michel Martin Oct 9, 2019
Former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke
Michael Minasi for KUT

Beto O'Rourke wants to ban and buy back assault-style weapons. Exactly how he would persuade others to get on board is unclear, and two undecided Texas voters recently pressed him on how he would build consensus for his plan and whether it would hold up in conservative courts.

Debate Recap: A Night Of Jabs, Flubs, Race And Trump

By Nov 20, 2019
Angela Hsieh / NPR

Ten candidates are taking the stage for the November Democratic Debate in Atlanta, amid public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. NPR reporters will be providing fact checks and analysis throughout the debate. Follow along.