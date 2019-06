Event: Test your knowledge of news and current events in KUT 90.5’s inaugural Spectacle of Knowledge Trivia Night, hosted by KUT News reporter Jimmy Maas.

You don’t need to be a news nerd to compete; if you listen to KUT 90.5 on the regular, we declare you fit to compete. Teams can range from two to a maximum of six.

Topics fall into four categories: News, Business/Money, Life and Sports.

Sign up at CactusCafe.org

When: 7 p.m., Thursday, June 20

Where: The Cactus Cafe

Cost: $5 per person