KUT Adds “1A” and “The Daily” to Weekday Schedule

New Weekend Shows Replace Canceled Nationally Syndicated Shows

AUSTIN, Texas – June 24, 2020 – KUT is adding four new shows – two news- and current-events-focused, and two science-focused – to its schedule to bring fresh and diverse perspectives to the KUT lineup.

The new shows – “1A,” “The Daily,” “The Pulse” and “Climate One” – replace several repeat hours and discontinued shows throughout the schedule. The new schedule begins Wednesday, July 1.

From 9-10 a.m. weekdays, “1A” will convene a conversation about the most important issues of our time. It will replace an encore presentation of “Morning Edition.” With a name inspired by the First Amendment, “1A” explores important issues, such as policy, politics and technology – and what connects us. The show also delves into pop culture, sports and humor. “1A” strives to serve as a national mirror — taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be.

Journalist Jenn White begins hosting “1A” on July 6. Previously, she held several on-air positions at Chicago’s WBEZ as host of the station’s local two-hour midday show, “Reset with Jenn White,” and before that as host of “The Morning Shift.”

“The Daily,” produced by “The New York Times” and hosted by Michael Barbaro, joins the KUT schedule at 3 p.m. weekdays, pushing “BBC Newshour” up one hour to 2 p.m. “The Daily” brings listeners the biggest stories of our time, told by some of the best journalists in the world. Focusing on just one or two stories in each 30-minute show, “The Daily” delivers deep, textured portraits of the characters and human stakes driving the news.

Because “The Daily” is 30 minutes, “All Things Considered” will start 30 minutes earlier at 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Weekday evening time shifts resulting from adding “The Daily,” include:

“The World” will air at 9 p.m. weekdays (previously 3 p.m. weekdays).

Monday night specials and documentaries will move to 10 p.m. (previously 9 p.m.).

“Overheard with Evan Smith” and “In Black America” move back one hour to 10 and 10:30 p.m. respectively Tuesdays.

“Inflection Point” moves back one hour to 10 p.m. Wednesdays.

“On Story from Austin Film Festival” moves to 10 p.m. Thursdays (previously 8 p.m. Saturdays).

“BBC World Service” will air one hour later at 11 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Two science and environmental shows that have previously aired on KUT as occasional specials – “The Pulse” and “Climate One” – permanently join the weekend lineup on Sundays.

“The Pulse” from WHYY in Philadelphia will air on KUT at 7 p.m. Sundays. The show tells stories at the heart of health, science and innovation, exploring the questions that make people go, “Yeah, why is that?” It tells stories from ground level, where illness, healing and discovery are personal. “The Pulse” celebrates science, and covers breakthroughs with healthy skepticism.

KQED San Francisco’s “Climate One” follows at 8 p.m. Sundays and strives to change the conversation on energy, economy and the environment by bringing together top thinkers and doers from business, government, academia and advocacy groups to advance the discussion about a clean energy future.

American Public Media announced last week that it is canceling “Live from Here” amid budget cuts. The final original broadcast was June 13; KUT will air a repeat episode this weekend, before filling the 5 p.m. Saturday timeslot with NPR’s “It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders” (previously 6 p.m. Sundays).

WBUR in Boston, which produces the sports show “Only a Game,” announced June 17 that it would discontinue producing the nationally syndicated show as part of budget cuts. KUT will fill that 6 a.m. timeslot with “On the Media,” which currently airs at 10 a.m. Sundays. “On the Media” will now have two broadcasts on KUT each weekend.

Other shifts to KUT’s weekend schedule include:

NPR’s “Hidden Brain” with Shankar Vedantum moves to noon Saturdays (previously 9 p.m. Fridays).

“The New Yorker Radio Hour” moves to 2 p.m. Saturdays (previously 2 p.m. Sundays).

“All Things Considered” with Michel Martin gets an encore broadcast at 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, giving listeners another opportunity to catch up on news of the day – updated from the 4 p.m. broadcast.

“The Moth Radio Hour” moves to 8 p.m. Saturdays (previously 8 p.m. Sundays).

“The TED Radio Hour” moves to 1 p.m. Sundays (previously noon Saturdays).

“Reveal” moves back one hour to 2 p.m. Sundays (previously 1 p.m. Sundays).

“Radiolab” moves to 9 p.m. Sundays (previously 7 p.m. Sundays).

“Selected Shorts,” which currently airs at 9 p.m. Sundays, is leaving the KUT schedule.

About KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station

KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, delivers in-depth stories by and about people in Austin – for Austin – with the highest journalistic standards from a variety of thoughtful perspectives. A founding member of NPR, KUT News has won more than 250 state, national and international awards for journalistic excellence. KUT’s work is directly supported by a community of sustaining members and local businesses whose investments power the news and conversations that matter to Austin.

###

Media contact: Erin Geisler