KUT and “Texas Standard" Recognized for Excellence by Texas Associated Press Broadcasters

KUT News’ Education Coverage and Series on Sexual Assualt Earn Numerous Accolades
AUSTIN, Texas – March 31, 2020 – KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, and “Texas Standard,” the national daily news show of Texas, have earned a combined total of 18 awards – including nine first-place designations – from the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters in recognition of excellence and achievement in journalism.
KUT News swept the documentary reporting category and “Texas Standard” swept the sports category.
Winners were scheduled to be announced April 4 during an awards banquet in Austin, however, it was canceled because of the coronavirus. The following work, produced in 2019, was recognized in the Division A, large market radio news category.
KUT News Awards
Overall Excellence-Radio
KUT News
Reporter
First place, Mose Buchele, senior reporter covering energy and the environment
Investigative Report
First place, The Provability Gap, reported by Nadia Hamdan
Online/Special Content
First place, Held Back, reported and produced by Claire McInerny and Stephanie Federico
Documentary
First place, Held Back, reported by Claire McInerny
Second place, The Provability Gap, reported by Nadia Hamdan
Use of Actuality-Production
Second place Why Do Lifeguards at Austin's City Pools Blow Their Whistles Like that at Break Time?, reported by Matt Largey
Continuing Coverage
Second place AISD School Closures, reported by Claire McInerny
Best Local Talk Show
Second place, KUT News
“Texas Standard” Awards
Commentary-Editorial
First place, Remembering JFK, by David Brown
Best Local Talk Show
First place, Roundtable discussion after the El Paso Shooting
Feature (Light)
First place, Remembering Texas' Woodstock, reported by Michael Marks
Series
First place, West Texas Illegal Dumping Woes, reported by Jill Ament
- In West Texas, Resource-Strapped Ector County Battles Illegal Dumping
- Are Permian Basin Leaders on Their Own When it Comes to Battling the Region’s Illegal Dumping Problem?
- Like Its Neighbors, Midland County Grapples with Illegal Dumping
Sports Story or Sports Series
First place, An East Texas Marching Band Upholds A Tradition - Maybe For the Last Time, reported by Alexandra Hart
Second place, On the Border, A Family Of Matadors Tends the Bloodless Bullfighting Tradition, reported by Kristen Cabrera
News Anchor
Second place, David Brown
Spot News by a Reporter
Second place, Michael Marks for his series on Tropical Storm Imelda
- In Southeast Texas, Imelda Echoes Hurricane Harvey with Impassable Roads and Feet of Rain
- For Some Texans, Imelda's Flooding Was a Repeat Performance
- Southeast Texas Suffers from Catastrophic Flooding
Online/Special Content
Second place, Wells Dunbar, social media editor
The Texas Associated Press Broadcasters is a not-for-profit organization made up of the various Texas radio and television stations who subscribe to the Associated Press wire service. TAPB serves as an advocate for key issues in today’s media and works with other groups on programs related to freedom of speech, freedom of information, and media law.
