KUT and “Texas Standard" Recognized for Excellence by Texas Associated Press Broadcasters

KUT News’ Education Coverage and Series on Sexual Assualt Earn Numerous Accolades

AUSTIN, Texas – March 31, 2020 – KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, and “Texas Standard,” the national daily news show of Texas, have earned a combined total of 18 awards – including nine first-place designations – from the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters in recognition of excellence and achievement in journalism.

KUT News swept the documentary reporting category and “Texas Standard” swept the sports category.

Winners were scheduled to be announced April 4 during an awards banquet in Austin, however, it was canceled because of the coronavirus. The following work, produced in 2019, was recognized in the Division A, large market radio news category.

KUT News Awards

Overall Excellence-Radio

KUT News

Reporter

First place, Mose Buchele, senior reporter covering energy and the environment

Investigative Report

First place, The Provability Gap, reported by Nadia Hamdan

Online/Special Content

First place, Held Back, reported and produced by Claire McInerny and Stephanie Federico

Documentary

First place, Held Back, reported by Claire McInerny

Second place, The Provability Gap, reported by Nadia Hamdan

Use of Actuality-Production

Second place Why Do Lifeguards at Austin's City Pools Blow Their Whistles Like that at Break Time?, reported by Matt Largey

Continuing Coverage

Second place AISD School Closures, reported by Claire McInerny

Best Local Talk Show

Second place, KUT News

“Texas Standard” Awards

Commentary-Editorial

First place, Remembering JFK, by David Brown

Best Local Talk Show

First place, Roundtable discussion after the El Paso Shooting

Feature (Light)

First place, Remembering Texas' Woodstock, reported by Michael Marks

Series

First place, West Texas Illegal Dumping Woes, reported by Jill Ament

Sports Story or Sports Series

First place, An East Texas Marching Band Upholds A Tradition - Maybe For the Last Time, reported by Alexandra Hart

Second place, On the Border, A Family Of Matadors Tends the Bloodless Bullfighting Tradition, reported by Kristen Cabrera

News Anchor

Second place, David Brown

Spot News by a Reporter

Second place, Michael Marks for his series on Tropical Storm Imelda

Online/Special Content

Second place, Wells Dunbar, social media editor

The Texas Associated Press Broadcasters is a not-for-profit organization made up of the various Texas radio and television stations who subscribe to the Associated Press wire service. TAPB serves as an advocate for key issues in today’s media and works with other groups on programs related to freedom of speech, freedom of information, and media law.

