KUT News Recognized with Best Radio Reporter, Online Package of the Year by Headliners Foundation

By Erin Geisler 2 minutes ago
  • Reporter Mose Buchele (right) has been named "Best Reporter" three times.
AUSTIN, Texas — May 26, 2020 — A documentary on why Austin schools aren’t working for students of color and KUT’s senior reporter covering energy and the environment were recognized with Charles E. Green awards for work produced in 2019.

Sponsored by the Headliners Foundation of Texas in cooperation with the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors and the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters, the Charles E. Green Awards honor Texas journalists who produce the “very best” news reporting and commentary.

Held Back: Why Austin’s Schools Aren’t Working for Students of Color” was recognized for overall excellence across Associated Press organizations in Texas with the Best Online Package of the Year across all platforms – TV, radio and newspaper.

“Held Back” was reported by Claire McInerny with data and research from Sangita Menon, visuals from Gabriel Perez, online presentation and editing from Stefanie Federico, and editing from Matt Largey and freelance editor Ryan Katz.

According to the judge, “’Held Back’ was a deeply reported and important story that was told in a compelling digital way.”

Mose Buchele was named radio Best Radio Reporter. The judge cited Buchele’s “very creative use of sounds and exquisite writing and delivery to explain an obscure technical topic – how the electric grid works.” He was previously recognized with this Charles E. Green award in 2013 and 2014.

Each year, the Headliners Foundation, in cooperation with the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors (TAPME) and the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters (TAPB), recognizes the “Best in Show” with the Charles E. Green Award. Green was the long-time editor of the Austin American-Statesman and one of the founders of the Headliners’s Club.

A complete listing of Charles E. Green Award winners is available online.

Contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071

