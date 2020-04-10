'At The Landlord's Mercy': Advocates Worry About Wave Of Evictions, Homelessness

By Alexandra Hart 41 minutes ago
  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT

From Texas Standard:

Texas has a statewide suspension on most eviction cases until April 30. Some Texas counties have gone beyond that, but Texas Tenant's Union Executive Director Sandy Rollins worries it's not enough.

“We’re very concerned about a huge wave of evictions and homelessness when the courts reopen for people that were unable to pay April’s rent on time,” Rollins says.

She says her Dallas-based nonprofit is already hearing from many people being threatened with eviction, lockouts, and late fees.

That is in part because Rollins says there is no statewide opportunity to cure a default on rental payment – though that is a right she says is common in almost every other state. The City of Austin did pass an ordinance that provides a 60-day grace period for people to get caught up.

“So that if their unemployment checks aren’t here now, their relief checks aren’t here now, when those things start coming in, hopefully when the economy reopens, they’ll be able to get caught up and not be evicted,” Rollins says.

The City of Dallas is considering a similar move but, so far, Rollins says other tenants in the state are, “Really at the landlord’s mercy.”

Rollins hopes Gov. Greg Abbott will issue more statewide orders protecting renters. For now, she suggests people reach out to their landlords and ask them to work with them.

She also suggests reaching out to social service agencies to try to get help paying the rent. 2-1-1 Texas can connect people to local agencies.

But, Rollins says, that also might not be enough.

“It’s unclear whether or not there’s going to be enough money in these programs to assist everybody who needs to be assisted so we would really also like to see the state, and the city, and the federal government to direct a significant amount of money to help during this crisis,” she says.

Written by Laura Rice.

Tags: 
Unemployment
Housing
Coronavirus

Related Content

Let's Talk About How Austin Could Make Housing More Affordable — Beyond The Land Development Code.

By Mar 11, 2020
Franklin Gardens near E.M. Franklin Avenue and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is a city-owned property that has been made into affordable housing.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

****This event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic****

Join KUT, the Texas Observer and the Austin Monitor for a live discussion about housing in Austin — why it’s so expensive and ways we can make it more affordable.

Texas Unemployment Claims Swamp State Agency

By Terri Langford Apr 3, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT

From Texas Standard:

If you've been unable to get through – either by phone or computer – to file an unemployment claim in Texas, you're not alone.

The state's unemployment agency -- the Texas Workforce Commission -- has been slammed with calls and online users since because of job losses caused by the coronavirus-related business shutdowns. Last week more than a million people called the agency during several 24-hour periods. Before COVID-19 appeared in the United States two months ago, the largest number of calls the agency would handle was 60,000, according to Cisco Gamez, the agency's spokesman.

Great Depression-Era Job Losses Expected In Austin Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

By Apr 7, 2020
A business on South Congress is closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Nonessential businesses have been told to close to slow the spread of the disease.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The City of Austin is expecting Great Depression-era job losses as the coronavirus continues to shut down the economy. Current forecasts predict a quarter of a million people in Austin could be without jobs in the next couple months, an unemployment rate of about 25%. 