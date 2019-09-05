Latinx Democrats In Texas Support O'Rourke Over Castro And Biden In New Poll

By 4 hours ago
  • Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro
    Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke is leading former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro among Latinx voters in the state, according to a Texas Lyceum poll released Thursday.
    Michael Minasi for KUT

Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro, the only Latino seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, is struggling among likely Latinx voters in Texas.

Castro, the mayor of San Antonio from 2009-2014, had just short of 8% support among the voting bloc, according to a Texas Lyceum poll released Thursday.

Meanwhile, the other Texan seeking the nomination, former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke, had 22% support among Latinx voters.  

Josh Blank, research director for the Texas Lyceum poll, said O’Rourke’s support among Latinx voters is “residue” from his close U.S. Senate race last year.

“He really did work very hard to communicate with groups – and particular groups that Democrats see as the future of their coalition, like Hispanics – as a central strategy in his campaign,” Blank said. “And I think he has seen the benefit of that.”

"Polling has consistently shown that a Latino surname doesn't necessarily get you votes. But an affinity toward the culture does."

Albert Morales – the senior political director at Latino Decisions, a polling firm based in Washington, D.C. – said Castro hasn’t had the same kind of exposure to Texas voters as O’Rourke has, which is a disadvantage overall.

“The Castro brothers have been San Antonio politicians,” Morales said. “And Beto ran a phenomenal race in Texas. He is still really fresh in the minds of voters.”

Morales said that’s why he’s not surprised to see Castro isn’t getting more support among the Latinx community.

"Polling has consistently shown that a Latino surname doesn’t necessarily get you votes,” he said. “But an affinity toward the culture does.”

Morales said O’Rourke speaking Spanish on the campaign trail and making an effort to talk directly to Latinx voters has helped him ever since his ultimately unsuccessful Senate run against Ted Cruz last year.

And while Texas voters are familiar with O’Rourke, Blank said, Castro is likely going to have to continue introducing himself to Texas voters – as well as voters around the country.

“Castro has always, in this race, been at a bit of a disadvantage both to Beto and otherwise,” he said.

The frontrunner among Democrats in Texas, former Vice President Joe Biden, lagged behind O'Rourke, too. The poll found he had about 16% support from Latinix voters. He does have strong support among white and black voters in Texas – 27% and 33%, respectively.

Tags: 
Beto O'Rourke
Julián Castro
2020 Presidential Election
Joe Biden
Latino Vote

Related Content

After Contentious Debate, Presidential Hopefuls Castro And O'Rourke Hold Dueling Rallies In Austin

By Jun 28, 2019
Michael Minasi for KUT

Two days after Democratic presidential candidates Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke squared off over immigration on a debate stage in Miami, the Texans held simultaneous campaign events less than a mile from each other in downtown Austin.

Castro Spars With O'Rourke On Immigration: 'If You Did Your Homework On This Issue, You Would Know'

By & Jun 27, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

MIAMI — Home-state tensions flared between Democratic presidential candidates and native Texans Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro at their party's first presidential debate Wednesday night, with Castro saying O'Rourke has not done his "homework" on the issue of immigration.

Young Texans Are More Skeptical Of Democracy And Open To Change, Study Finds

By Sep 4, 2019
Voters line up to cast ballots
Salvador Castro for KUT

Younger Texans are less likely to view democracy positively and more likely to want to significantly and structurally change American government, according to a Texas Lyceum poll released today.

Julián Castro Qualifies For Third Democratic Debate In September

By Aug 20, 2019
Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro
Michael Minasi for KUT

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro tweeted Tuesday morning that he has achieved the polling requirement to qualify for the primary debate in Houston this fall.