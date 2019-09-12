Lawsuit Claims Travis County District Attorney’s Office Defamed Sexual Assault Survivor

By 3 minutes ago
  • Margaret Moore, the Travis County District Attorney, at a Travis County press briefing on Apr. 12, 2017.
    Margaret Moore, the Travis County District Attorney, at a Travis County press briefing on Apr. 12, 2017.
    Martin do Nascimento / KUT

A lawsuit filed in federal court in Austin Wednesday claims that Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore and an employee in her office lied to the public about a sexual assault victim.

According to the lawsuit, in 2018, Emily Borchardt was a senior at the University of Texas when she was abducted and sexually assaulted by multiple people over a period of twelve hours. Borchardt reported the assault to the Austin Police Department.

Borchardt’s lawyers allege that during the handling of her case, First Assistant District Attorney Mindy Montford made “unethical” and “false” statements about the case and Borchardt, including that Borchardt said she had consensual sex with one of the men. Some of these statements were recorded in a call to a family friend.

This is not the first time the District Attorney’s Office has come under fire for its handling of sexual assault cases. Last year, three women sued the office and other agencies alleging repeated mishandling of sexual assault cases. Moore resigned in July from her appointment to a state sexual assault task force, writing that her appointment had become a distraction.

Moore and Montford did not return a request for comment Thursday.

Tags: 
Margaret Moore

Related Content

The Provability Gap: Why It's Hard For Prosecutors To Prove Rape Cases Beyond A Reasonable Doubt

By Aug 20, 2019
Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore
Julia Reihs / KUT

Part III in a four-part series on why sexual assault cases are so hard to prosecute in Austin.

Warning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.

Only 5 out of 1,000 rapists will go to prison in the U.S., according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. The numbers aren’t much better when zoomed in locally.

Amid Criticism, Travis County DA Resigns From State Sexual Assault Task Force

By Jul 27, 2019
Margaret Moore, the Travis County District Attorney, at a Travis County press briefing on Apr. 12, 2017.
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore resigned from the state’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force on Friday. Her appointment was cut short after critics, including survivors suing over Moore’s record of handling sexual assaults, expressed concern

Travis County Forms New Group To Help Sexual Assault Survivors. But It Already Has One.

By Jan 30, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

A new group that aims to improve the response to sexual assaults in Austin and Travis County was announced yesterday. Its formation comes after public concern over how investigations have been handled. But that concern isn't new: There has been a group in place for nearly three decades tackling these issues, and the work hasn't been easy. 