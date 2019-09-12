Lawsuit Claims Travis County District Attorney’s Office Defamed Sexual Assault Survivor

A lawsuit filed in federal court in Austin Wednesday claims that Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore and an employee in her office lied to the public about a sexual assault victim.

According to the lawsuit, in 2018, Emily Borchardt was a senior at the University of Texas when she was abducted and sexually assaulted by multiple people over a period of twelve hours. Borchardt reported the assault to the Austin Police Department.

Borchardt’s lawyers allege that during the handling of her case, First Assistant District Attorney Mindy Montford made “unethical” and “false” statements about the case and Borchardt, including that Borchardt said she had consensual sex with one of the men. Some of these statements were recorded in a call to a family friend.

This is not the first time the District Attorney’s Office has come under fire for its handling of sexual assault cases. Last year, three women sued the office and other agencies alleging repeated mishandling of sexual assault cases. Moore resigned in July from her appointment to a state sexual assault task force, writing that her appointment had become a distraction.

Moore and Montford did not return a request for comment Thursday.