At Least 5 Killed, 21 Injured In West Texas Shooting

At least five people were killed and 21 others injured in shootings reported near the West Texas cities of Odessa and Midland — about 20 miles apart.

Three law enforcement officers are among the wounded. The incident started with a traffic stop by a DPS trooper.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said in a 6 p.m. press conference that there were initial reports of an additional shooter, but there has been no confirmation of one.

The shooting suspect was described by police as a white male in his 30s. The man's motive is unknown at this time.

The ATF and FBI are deploying teams to the area. Attorney General William Barr says he is monitoring the situation.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he and the first lady offered their “unwavering support” to the victims and their families.

“The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack,” he said in a statement. His office said he would be traveling to Odessa on Sunday.

This is a developing story.