Let's Talk About How Austin Could Make Housing More Affordable — Beyond The Land Development Code.

Join KUT, the Texas Observer and the Austin Monitor for a live discussion about housing in Austin — why it’s so expensive and ways we can make it more affordable.

We’ll look beyond the current debate over the land development code and dig into some of the ways we can make housing more accessible for low-and middle-income Austinites — from community land trusts to housing vouchers.

What can Austin citizens, builders and policymakers do to improve housing affordability?

KUT’s Jennifer Stayton will host the event. We’ll hear stories from the Texas Observer’s Megan Kimble and KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy, along with a panel of experts and housing advocates.

The event starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 at the LifeWorks Sooch Foundation Youth & Family Resource Center on Pleasant Valley Road.

It’s free and open to the public, but we ask that you RSVP here.