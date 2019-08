Earlier this month, KUT hosted the Transom Traveling Workshop, a weeklong training program for up-and-coming audio producers from all over the country. It was the workshop's first time ever in Austin, and the 10 participants were given a simple task: profile an Austinite – any Austinite – who they thought were interesting.

We had a wide range of stories that came out of that assignment. Take a listen to each of the students' stories below.

Vince Hannemann by Samantha Spoto

Anyah Dishon by Daniel Rodriguez

Michaela Lunkin by Jordan Monroe

"Sketch" Ford by Austin Fast

Joe DePrang by Michelle Dahlenburg

Chris Monica by Alex Howard

Jesus Acosta by Hannah Boomershine

Qusay Hussein by Terry O'Connor

Holly Lorka by Jen Brown