Live Call-In Program: Trade, Tariffs & Texas. What’s Next?

President Donald Trump has backed off his threat to impose tariffs on Mexico. The tariffs, which had been scheduled to take effect June 10th, were intended to pressure America’s top trading partner into taking action to prevent Central American immigrants from reaching the southern U.S. border.

Trump tweeted Friday that Mexican officials “agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of migration.”

What is Mexico’s responsibility when it comes to migrants traveling to the U.S. border? What are some other ways to achieve the same goal to address immigration without slowing down the economy and punishing consumers?

Trade tensions continue to increase with China as well, with the U.S. threatening a 25 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports that have yet to be subjected. Trump has also made tariff threats against other countries including India and Australia.

What all is at stake in these trade wars? Who bears the brunt of tariffs? Does anyone really win? How will Texans be affected?

Guests:

Gerry Schwebel, executive vice president at the International Bank of Commerce in Laredo and

Mary Beth Sheridan, correspondent covering Mexico and Central America for The Washington Post

Matthew Rooney, director of the Economic Growth Program at the George W. Bush Institute

