Live Election Updates: More Than 25,000 People Have Voted In Travis County So Far Today

By 1 hour ago
  • Voters wait to enter Pflugerville ISD's Rock Gym on Election Day.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

It's Election Day in Texas for the primary runoff elections. We'll be sharing photos and updates on the election throughout the day Tuesday. If you have a tip, send it to us at news@KUT.org.

  • If you're looking for everything you need to know to vote, including the polling location nearest you, click here. If you want a quick rundown of what's on the ballot in Central Texas, click here

Voters at Joslin Elementary School in Austin on Election Day.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

25,000 voters have cast a ballot as of 3 p.m.

More than 25,000 people voted on Election Day in Travis County as of 3 p.m., Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said in a tweet.

And there's still plenty of time to vote today. Polls close at 7 p.m. If you're in line by then, you'll be able to vote.

Short lines at most Austin-area polling locations

As of 3:21 p.m., only three polling locations on Travis County's wait time map are showing up as "yellow," meaning a 10-20 minute wait. The three locations — two in Northwest Austin and one in Bee Cave — are all showing 15 minute waits.

Every other polling location in the county is currently showing up as a short (up to 10 minutes) or nonexistent wait time.

Tags: 
2020 Primary Election
2020 Runoff Elections
2020 Election
Voting

