Live Election Updates: More Than 25,000 People Have Voted In Travis County So Far Today

It's Election Day in Texas for the primary runoff elections. We'll be sharing photos and updates on the election throughout the day Tuesday. If you have a tip, send it to us at news@KUT.org.

If you're looking for everything you need to know to vote, including the polling location nearest you, click here. If you want a quick rundown of what's on the ballot in Central Texas, click here.

25,000 voters have cast a ballot as of 3 p.m.

More than 25,000 people voted on Election Day in Travis County as of 3 p.m., Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said in a tweet.

And there's still plenty of time to vote today. Polls close at 7 p.m. If you're in line by then, you'll be able to vote.

Short lines at most Austin-area polling locations

As of 3:21 p.m., only three polling locations on Travis County's wait time map are showing up as "yellow," meaning a 10-20 minute wait. The three locations — two in Northwest Austin and one in Bee Cave — are all showing 15 minute waits.

Every other polling location in the county is currently showing up as a short (up to 10 minutes) or nonexistent wait time.

There’s no line to vote at the Circle C Community Center in South Austin. Six feet distance markers are in place if a line does form. Poll workers and voters wore masks. Protective screens are between workers and voters. Popsicle sticks avail so you won’t have to touch machine. pic.twitter.com/aR60chUPoq — Sangita Menon (@sangitamenon) July 14, 2020

