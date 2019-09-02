“Live from Here” Announces First Guests of the Season

“Live from Here,” is excited to present a new season from its new home at The Town Hall in New York City. The show’s move to New York offers exciting new opportunities – including an earlier season kick-off of September 7!
Here are just a few of the many incredible performances you can look forward to this fall:
- September 7: Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend), Holly Laurent, Matt Braunger
- September 14: The Lumineers, Raphael Saadiq, Maria Popova
- September 28: Jamila Woods, Tom Papa
- October 12: The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Trey Anastasio
- October 26: Rachael Price
- November 2: Gregory Alan Isakov, Aoife O'Donovan
Tune in Saturdays from 5 to 7 p.m. on KUT 90.5.
About “Live from Here”
“Live from Here” with Chris Thile is a Saturday-night destination for audiences everywhere. The variety show features a unique blend of musical performances, comedy and audience interaction. Acclaimed musician and songwriter Chris Thile welcomes a wide range of well-known and up-and-coming talent to share the stage and create a beautiful listening experience.