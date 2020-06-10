'Live PD' Show Canceled After Protests Against Police Brutality And Pflugerville Man's Death

By 45 minutes ago
  • Black Lives Matter and other signs at a rally against police violence at Huston-Tillotson University on Sundy.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The reality cable show "Live PD," which filmed the death of a black Pflugerville man in custody of Williamson County deputies, has been canceled, A&E Network announced Wednesday.

 

The Austin American-Statesman and KVUE reported Monday that Javier Ambler, 40, was pulled over last year after a 22-minute chase for allegedly failing to dim his headlights. Body camera video of the incident shows deputies tasing Ambler multiple times despite him saying he had a heart condition. In the recording, Ambler says, “I can’t breathe” – the same words George Floyd said before he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. 

“Live PD” crew was recording the traffic stop for an episode of the show. But producers said Tuesday the video has been destroyed and can’t be turned over to Austin investigators, the Statesman reported. 

Members of the Williamson County Commissioner’s Court and State Rep. James Talarico are calling for Sheriff Robert Chody to resign. 

The show’s cancellation comes amid nationwide protests over racism and police brutality.

In a statement about the cancellation, A&E said “this is a critical time in our nation’s history,” and in the future it “will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them.”

Tags: 
Live PD
Williamson County
Robert Chody
Black Lives Matter

