Live Updates: Early Voting Starts In Texas For The 2020 General Election

It's the first day for early voting in Texas for the 2020 general election. Voters can cast ballots in person today through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Polling locations in Travis County are open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Election officials ask people to wear a face mask when voting. Voters will be given finger coverings and wooden popsicle sticks to avoid directly touching the voting machines. Don't forget to bring a photo I.D. (If you don't have one, you have options. Read the early voting guides below.)

KUT reporters will be sharing what they see and hear throughout the day, so check back for updates.

8:38 a.m. – Technical issue at South Austin Rec Center resolved

The Travis County Clerk's Office said a technical issue at the South Austin Recreational Center has been resolved after problems this morning that led to long lines.

@KUT South Austin Rec Center - poll worker just came out and informed us that all voting machines in Travis County are down, no one has voted. — sofia (@sofi_fatale_) October 13, 2020

Spokesperson Victoria Hinojosa said it was not a countywide issue.

7:30 a.m. – Lines are long in East Austin

Claire McInerny stopped by polling locations in East Austin to talk with voters. She said some voters told her they had been in line at the Ruiz Branch of the Austin Public Library since 5:30 a.m. because they wanted to be the first to cast their ballots.

10:45 p.m. Monday – Voters camp out overnight to cast ballots

Teri Eubank said she was going to wait all night with her two friends outside the Southpark Meadows polling site in Austin to be among the first to vote Tuesday morning.

"You know, we stand in line for concert tickets and T-shirts, for national championship wins and all that. Why not stand in line for something this important? I just love the USA. I mean everything I own is red, white and blue: my office, flags and everything. And I love our country. This election is different and everyone knows that. Plus, I retired, I don't have nothing else to do."

"I'm thinking this is probably the most important election of my lifetime," said her friend Cindy Templer. "And we want to represent people we love and how important it is to be out to vote and you know, make our voices heard. And this is how we can do our part of being an American."

Met these ladies pulling an all-nighter to be first in line to vote at Southpark Meadows in Austin in the morning. They say more folks will be joining soon. pic.twitter.com/oowngAGbRp — Matt Largey (@mattlargey) October 13, 2020

​– Matt Largey