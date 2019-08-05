Long Line Forms At Texas Capitol To Donate Blood Following El Paso Shooting

  • Carissa Suarez and Dusana Schnell (center l-r) stand in line during a blood drive for victims of the El Paso mass shooting outside of the Texas state Capitol.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Dozens of people waited for hours at the Texas Capitol building to give blood during a donation drive Monday. The We Are Blood event was inspired by the need for blood in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, even though the blood donated here will stay in this area.

The Central Texas blood bank said it stands ready to "help neighbors across Texas – and the country – if needed."

The surge in blood donations in Austin came the day after hundreds lined up in El Paso to donate blood following the deadly shooting there Saturday. The El Paso Police Department put out an urgent request for blood donations after 26 people were wounded.

As of Monday afternoon, 22 people died from the mass shooting.

Phillip Lybrand with We Are Blood told KUT's Joseph Leahy the response has been incredible. He said appointments filled up completely within a few hours of making them available.

"This morning we had such a large turn-out from walk-ins that we had to bring in a second bus to accommodate everybody," Lybrand said.

We Are Blood has three donation locations around Austin. You can visit WeAreBlood.org to make an appointment

El Paso

