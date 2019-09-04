A Lot Falls On School Counselors When It Comes To Processing And Preventing Tragedy

By Rhonda Fanning 38 minutes ago
  • Pexels

From Texas Standard:

Students in Odessa returned to class on Tuesday, many of them dressed in yellow. It was planned by Odessa High School’s student council to show support, and convey a sense of hope, after the recent mass shooting that killed one of their classmates, 15-year-old Leilah Hernandez.

As the students cope, the Ector County Independent School District is trying to help by making more mental-health counseling available. Lesa Pritchard is president-elect of the Texas School Counselor Association, and says counselors give students an opportunity to process an event that seems to have no rational explanation.

“They are acknowledging what the student is feeling, and acknowledging that they are senseless acts of violence,” Pritchard says.

But fear can also be pervasive among kids who’ve experienced trauma. Pritchard says getting back to a normal schedule can help.

“You want to let them talk about things, draw, write letters to the person who’s passed or even the family, but you also want to have class and try to follow their lead,” she says. “Give them what they need, not what you think they need.”

Some students struggling to cope may not seek help. Pritchard says adults need to pay attention to any behavior changes in a child after a traumatic event.

“There’s going to naturally be some changes in behavior, but does the student seem to be more anxious than other students? Are they having a harder time?” she says. “If you know a student has issues already, those students tend to me more affected by trauma.”

School counselors are trained mental health professionals, but Ector ISD said it didn’t have enough of them, or other personnel, to help deal with the tragedy. Indeed, districts across the state face a shortage of mental health professionals. Pritchard says counselors need to connect with colleagues at other schools, and other local mental health professionals, before a tragedy so they’re prepared.

“If something bad does happen in our community, we know what to put in place already,” she says.

School counselors can also identify students who might pose a risk of violence to themselves or others. Pritchard says counselors get regular training to be able to do that effectively.

“We attend conferences … and we have sessions on helping students with trauma, identifying students who may be at risk to harm self or others,” Pritchard says. “We’re working constantly on improving our skills in that area.”

Written by Caroline Covington.

Tags: 
Schools
Mental Health
Trauma
Gun Violence

Related Content

Fort Worth Pastor's Advice To El Paso: Listen, Let People Be Angry – Even At God

By Laura Rice Aug 8, 2019
Fellowship Baptist/YouTube

Retired Pastor Al Meredith has become a specialist of sorts on the impacts of mass shootings and the long road ahead for victims' families and survivors.

Twenty years ago in September, a gunman walked into Meredith's Wedgwood Baptist Church in Fort Worth. He targeted attendees of a youth rally – killing seven and injuring seven more.

In the decades since, Meredith has received calls for advice after many mass shootings.

Texas House Democrats Ask Gov. Greg Abbott To Call Special Session After Two Mass Shootings

By 1 hour ago
A memorial for victims of a mass shooting
Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio

Democrats in the Texas House are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to convene a special legislative session to address gun violence — a move designed to place even more pressure on the state’s top GOP official to act in the wake of two deadly mass shootings just weeks apart.

Walmart Announces It Will Stop Selling Handgun Ammunition

By Anne D'Innocenzio | The Associated Press 23 hours ago
Walmart employees near a memorial for the shooting victims
Stella M. Chávez / KERA

Walmart says it will discontinue the sale of handgun ammunition and publicly request customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in stores even where state laws allow it.