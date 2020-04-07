Love Letter to an Empty Austin

By Erin Geisler 46 minutes ago
  • The Fairmont hotel displayed a heart on its facade during the coronavirus pandemic on March 23.
    GABRIEL C. PÉREZ / KUT

Our multimedia team is producing a “love letter to an empty Austin” video and we want to include voices from across the city: musicians, artists, teachers, doctors, construction workers, parents, children out of school – everyone.

Help us build a collaborative “letter to the city” by sharing some of your favorite things about Austin – favorite places and memories, as well as things you miss or words you’d like to share with your city in these difficult times.

Please start your letter with “Dear Austin” and end it with “Sincerely [your choice].”

Along with your letter, please tell us who you are, what your favorite place in Austin is and what you do. Don’t forget to include your contact information so we can follow up with you.

Send your letter to our multimedia team

Around The Station

