A Majority Of Austin EMS Personnel Say Assaults On The Job Are Common And 'Unavoidable'

A majority of Austin EMS personnel say they've been assaulted while on the job in the last two years, according to an internal survey, and most first-responders say they don't feel properly trained to address aggressive behavior.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services hoped to quantify verbal and physical assault among staff fielding calls and emergency medical technicians in the field. Of the 500 staff queried, 210 first-responders and 26 communication staff answered an 18-question internal survey.

First-responders said physical assaults more often than not occurred in the back of ambulances, the department said. Sixty-three percent of those answering the survey said they've been attacked more than once in the last two years; 86% of communications personnel reported being verbally assaulted in that timeframe.

The number of physical assaults doesn't reflect reality, however, because assault cases are underreported, the department said in a release announcing the survey results. "Only cases involving injuries are reported most commonly," it said.

The questionnaire also highlighted the need for de-escalation training. Nearly 63% of first-responders said they didn't feel they were properly trained on de-escalation techniques when dealing with aggressive behaviors; 64% said they didn't feel they were trained to escape situations involving aggressive behavior.

ATCEMS said it was also troubled by the acceptance of abuse among those surveyed. Nearly 70% of first-responders said physical assaults were "unavoidable" in their jobs, while 94% of communications staff said verbal assaults were unavoidable.

The department said it was putting together an "improvement team" to address the survey's findings.

"The team will focus on better reporting, enriched training, and work with law enforcement to learn more about recognition of potentially dangerous situations, de-escalation techniques, and other important strategies," the department said. "Ultimately the team's aim will be to reduce the number of assaults on ATCEMS personnel."

KUT reached out to EMS for comment, but no one was immediately available to comment.

You can read the full survey below.

